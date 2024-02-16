London police investigating another detention centre death
London Police Service (LPS) investigators are looking into another death at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) Friday.
Emergency crews rushed out to the EMDC in south London, Ont. early Friday morning after a male was found to be in medical distress.
Within minutes, paramedics arrived and attempted to resuscitate the man. However, he was later pronounced dead in hospital.
The LPS Major Crime section is now assigned to the incident, along with the Regional Coroner’s Office.
Since 2009, more than twenty inmates have died while in custody at the EMDC.
