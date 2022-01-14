London police investigate two-vehicle collision

Two drivers have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a collision in London’s south end.

London police are investigating the two-vehicle crash that took place around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Wellington Road and Dearness Drive.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and both drivers were transported to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police are still on scene and are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.