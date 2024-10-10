Western and CUPE reach tentative agreement, members to vote Friday

Maintenance staff, caretakers and trade workers - all members of CUPE Local 2361 - hit the picket lines at Western University on August 30.

They walked off the job demanding more pay and more staffing.

Stating that their buildings have become extremely messy, students on campus were pleased to hear that the strike may be coming to an end.

The absence of CUPE workers has caused many wrinkles for residents like elevators being out of operation on moving day, broken garbage chutes, and more.

That’s not to mention the disruption to commuters, with picket lines blocking traffic access, and London transit buses refusing to enter campus.

Details of the pending agreement are not being released at this time.

Union members will be voting on the tentative deal on Friday - if it's ratified they could be going back to work as early as October 17.

- with files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella