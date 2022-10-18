London police Chief Steve Williams announces retirement

London police will be looking for a new chief.

London Police Services Board chair Susan Toth announced the retirement of Chief Steve Williams on Tuesday. It will be effective on May 1, 2023.

“When we hired Chief Williams, we had no idea that he would face global and local issues that would require him to show an unprecedented and extraordinary level of leadership, compassion and integrity,” said Toth.

Toth outlined what Williams had to handle shortly after he began the role.

“He had to immediately demonstrate his commitment, engagement and action on issues of anti-Black racism and equity. Next, he faced a global pandemic, which in turn aggravated a community in crisis due to mental health, addiction and homelessness with inadequate community resources to meet these complex social needs. He dealt with the profound loss, devastation and trauma marked by the attack on the Afzaal family,” she said.

Chief Williams showed thoughtfulness, vision, and an unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of the London community and to every member of the London Police Service, added Toth.

“His willingness to engage in difficult issues head on, and extensive experience and dedication to his profession will be deeply missed,” she said.

Williams is in his 31st year of policing with the London Police Service and his fourth year as chief.

Due to accrued time from his years of service, this announcement will see him finish his last day in office earlier than May 1, on a date yet to be determined. This retirement notice provides the board with time to engage in a search for Williams’ successor, which the board will begin in the very near future.

Williams said it has been an honour to serve our community as a police officer for over 30 years and as Chief of Police since 2019.

“I have profound respect and admiration for each and every member of this service, as they consistently demonstrate professionalism and perseverance despite the enormous demands and expectations placed upon them, particularly over the last several years. I commend them for their sacrifice and service to the citizens of London,” said Williams.

“I would also like to extend a sincere thank you to members of the London Police Services Board for their confidence and support during my term as Chief as well as the London Police Association Executive who have worked collaboratively with me through difficult issues while always strongly advocating for their members. I am fortunate to have worked with such professionals.”