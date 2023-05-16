London police charge 2 suspects, search for third in alleged identity theft case

Two suspects have been charged and a third is outstanding following a case of alleged identity theft dating back to November of last year.

As CTV News London previously reported, between Nov. 9 – 23, 2022 police had received multiple reports in which suspects were observed entering residents’ properties and looking through unlocked mailboxes across the city.

When approached by the homeowners, the suspects claimed they were having mail delivered to their house.

Some of the victims later reported receiving new credit cards and bank accounts opened in their names and without their knowledge or consent.

On Tuesday, police announced that the LPS Financial Crime Unit have laid charges against three men, two of which have been located, while the third has been charged by way of warrant of arrest.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals have been charged for their alleged involvement:

A 21-year-old man from Mississauga has been charged with:

Two (2) counts of mischief under $5,000

Five (5) counts of fraud under $5,000

Fail to comply with undertaking

A 20-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with:

Mischief under $5,000

Four (4) counts of fraud under $5,000

A third suspect has not been located, and police are asking the public’s help in locating him.

Wilky Vertus, 23, of Montreal, has been charged by warrant of arrest with the following offences:

Two (2) counts of fraud under $5,000

Fail to comply with release order

If members of the public know the location of the third suspect, they are asked to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers.