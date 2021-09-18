London Ont. teens use their bandana business for paws-itive cause

London, Ont. -

Hannah and Lillian Shmukler, 14, have recently donated $1000 to the St. John Ambulance Pet Therapy Program through their business Fuzzer + Co.

"We wanted to do a Bat-Mitzvah project to help contribute to our community," said co-founder of Fuzzer + Co., Hannah Shmukler.

Her and her twin sister got the idea after making a bandana for their dog Rocky, and decided to expand the operation once they realized how good they were at making pet bandanas.

Creating a website, logo and Instagram page, it was important to the twins to make sure that the money raised would go toward a pet and people based organization.

"To see young people in the community supporting us and recognizing what we’re doing and trying to help in that way is great. I’ve just been so impressed in everything having to do with Hannah and Lilian in this project," said Terry Power, Co-Coordinator of the London-Middlesex St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program.

The young ladies say they plan on continuing to make bandanas and give back to the community.

