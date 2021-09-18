London Ont. teens use their bandana business for paws-itive cause
Hannah and Lillian Shmukler, 14, have recently donated $1000 to the St. John Ambulance Pet Therapy Program through their business Fuzzer + Co.
"We wanted to do a Bat-Mitzvah project to help contribute to our community," said co-founder of Fuzzer + Co., Hannah Shmukler.
Her and her twin sister got the idea after making a bandana for their dog Rocky, and decided to expand the operation once they realized how good they were at making pet bandanas.
Creating a website, logo and Instagram page, it was important to the twins to make sure that the money raised would go toward a pet and people based organization.
"To see young people in the community supporting us and recognizing what we’re doing and trying to help in that way is great. I’ve just been so impressed in everything having to do with Hannah and Lilian in this project," said Terry Power, Co-Coordinator of the London-Middlesex St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program.
The young ladies say they plan on continuing to make bandanas and give back to the community.
To learn more about their business here.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Really frustrating': Racialized people feel ignored in federal election campaign
With election day fast approaching, Indigenous, Black and people of colour in Canada are wondering why racism and issues about race have taken a backseat on the campaign trail.
All elected Liberal, NDP MPs will be vaccinated, Conservatives still won't say
With just two days until election day, the Conservative Party won't say whether they will require any candidates elected to be members of Parliament to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before heading to sit in the House of Commons, in contrast to the positions of the Liberals, NDP, and Bloc Quebecois.
Final weekend: Nanos tracking shows tight two-way race
With the 2021 federal election just two days away, it is still a tight race between the Liberals and Conservatives, according to the latest polling data from Nanos Research released on Saturday.
U.S. lawmakers push Biden to lift Canadian travel restrictions
Four U.S. senators have asked U.S. President Joe Biden to lift restrictions that have barred travel by Canadians across the northern U.S. border since March 2020.
Scientists studying whether it's possible to grow, eat mRNA vaccines
Scientists at the University of California, Riverside are currently studying whether they can turn edible plants into mRNA vaccines.
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is Sept. 30, but some provinces won't make it a stat holiday
On Sept. 30, federal offices, banks and post offices will be closed to mark the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, but Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario have said they’re not officially observing the day as a paid day off.
No answers yet from federal leaders on workplace assault and harassment: advocate
The founder of a campaign aimed at getting answers from candidates on their commitment to addressing assault and harassment in the workplace says she has yet to hear back from any of the major parties' leaders.
Vaccine opponents entered B.C. schools for 'completely unacceptable' protests, officials say
Anti-vaccine protesters allegedly entered multiple schools in B.C.'s Shuswap region Friday, prompting strong words from district officials.
SpaceX's 1st tourists splash down in the Atlantic after 3 days in orbit
Four space tourists safely ended their trailblazing trip to orbit Saturday with a splashdown in the Atlantic off the Florida coast. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the ocean just before sunset, not far from where their chartered flight began three days earlier.
Windsor
-
Silent protest in downtown Windsor
A group of first responders and front line workers stood in the middle of Dieppe Park Saturday afternoon and protested in silence for 15 minutes
-
Two classes dismissed after COVID-19 case at Windsor high school
Two classes of students from Catholic Central High School have been dismissed due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the school.
-
Honouring Jack Monaghan
The Southwestern Ontario racing community paid respects to legend Jack Monaghan who passed away this week at the age of 84
Barrie
-
Emergency crews respond to fire in Barrie's south end
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at a home in Barrie's south end.
-
Orillia OPP searching for suspect connected to August theft incident
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect connected to a theft and fraud incident in the Orillia area.
-
Dufferin-Caledon candidates reflect on campaign trail
The Canadian federal election is days away, and many candidates across central and southern Ontario aren't slowing down.
Northern Ontario
-
Historic Indigenous canoe portage route near Timmins revitalized by conservationists and EACOM
EACOM officials said trees from the area will feed its sawmill in Elk Lake, and as a result of public input and Robichaud's efforts, the company's made some accommodations regarding 'Little Hawk Portage.'
-
Police in Massey, Ont. search for female they believe to be in handcuffs
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking residents in the Massey area to secure their homes, sheds, or out buildings as they search for a female they believe is wearing handcuffs.
-
American couple donates large Dionne Quintuplets collection to Callander, Ont., museum
The Callander Bay Heritage Museum has received a 'treasured' collection of Dionne Quintuplets memorabilia as part of a large donation.
Ottawa
-
Twelve people fined $2,000 each after Kingston police break up a house party in University District
Police and Bylaw Officers spent Friday night in the University District, enforcing the University District Safety Initiative imposed by the city of Kingston.
-
Ottawa: Liberal stronghold or swing city?
Ottawa is the seat of the federal government and is home to tens of thousands of federal public servants, but is Ottawa a Liberal stronghold or do the winds of change affect voters here as well?
-
Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce working to expand capacity as demand for testing increases in September
With parents scrambling to find COVID-19 testing appointments for their children in the capital this weekend, Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says more appointments for children will open up at the Brewer Arena as staffing levels increase.
Toronto
-
Shooting in downtown Toronto leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured
Toronto police are searching for four suspects who they said opened fire on three men in Regent Park Saturday evening, leaving one of them dead and the other two injured.
-
Large street fight in Mississauga, Ont. leads to one dead, two injured and another in custody
Three people were injured and one died in hospital after a brawl involving as many as 20 young men in Mississauga, Ont. last night, police say.
-
Ontario records more than 800 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting more than 800 new COVID-19 cases as well as 10 additional deaths.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 821 new COVID-19 cases, 658 not fully vaccinated
Quebec's Ministry of Health reported Saturday that 821 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 with 658 of those not fully vaccinated.
-
Young man stabbed and killed in an altercation in downtown Montreal
Two armed assaults left one man dead and two injured last night in Montreal.
-
Quebec judge refuses request to have only fully vaccinated jury members
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that, unlike in Ontario, the court cannot require jurors in a criminal trial to be fully vaccinated.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier tells people who protested at public health doctor's home to 'grow up'
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative premier has asked people who protested proof-of-vaccination policies outside the home of the province's chief medical officer of health to consider acting more like adults.
-
Obituary published in Amherst, N.S., describes family of six who died in trailer fire
The obituary of a Nova Scotia family who died in a fire in a travel trailer a week ago is providing further details about the mother, father and four young children.
-
Outbreak at Moncton shelter exposes COVID-19 challenges among homeless population
The COVID-19 pandemic has posed many challenges for the homeless population in Moncton as they often do not have the ability to self-isolate or get vaccinated.
Winnipeg
-
Vaccination a major election issue in Provencher riding: political scientist
Candidates in the Provencher riding are making a final effort to flip undecided voters as the federal election nears.
-
‘I just want her home safe’: Family, Bear Clan search North End for missing woman
It’s been nearly two weeks since 22-year-old Jessie McKay was last seen in Winnipeg’s North End and the missing women’s family is desperate to find her.
-
Winnipeg man dead after Perimeter Highway crash: RCMP
A 51-year-old man from Winnipeg is dead after crashing into a semi-trailer on the South Perimeter Highway Friday night.
Calgary
-
Retailers cut out of Alberta's vaccine program just days before changes take hold
The province has changed course on how its proof of vaccination push will impact retailers.
-
'Stop spreading misinformation': Alberta country star tweets about COVID-19 vaccination
A Calgary-born country music star is under fire for a recent social media post where he stated that since he had COVID-19 before, he doesn't need to be vaccinated.
-
Motorcyclist sent to hospital in serious condition after crash: EMS
The driver of a motorcycle is in hospital following a crash on Spiller Road near 34 Avenue and Macleod Trail Saturday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Time for military support in 'overwhelmed' hospitals: Alberta health-care union leaders
The leaders of four health-care unions and the Alberta Federation of Labour implored Premier Jason Kenney to submit a formal request for assistance from Ottawa as hospitals grapple with increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.
-
'We just want them to know that we love them': Giving ICU workers a pick-me-up
The mother of a child who spends a lot of time in hospital wants to give staff in Alberta’s overloaded intensive care units (ICUs) a coffee to help keep them going.
-
Triage protocols made public by Alberta Health Services
The term 'triage' may be a scary one to hear, but Alberta's health authorities are preparing its staff and the public for the possibility of that extreme measure.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police chief assaulted at memorial for Indigenous woman killed by police in N.B.
Victoria's police chief was "not physically harmed" when a woman came up from behind him and poured liquid on him during a memorial for Chantel Moore at the B.C. legislature on Saturday, according to the Victoria Police Department.
-
Cluster of COVID-19 cases found at Victoria Elementary School
An elementary school in Victoria has seen a cluster of COVID-19 cases in recent days, according to Island Health.
-
Don't call 911 to report vaccine card violations, B.C. officials remind businesses
B.C.'s largest emergency dispatch operator says it has seen "a small number of calls" related to the province's vaccine card system since it came into effect on Monday, Sept. 13, and it's reminding businesses and members of the public not to call 911 unless there's an immediate risk to public safety.