London, Ont. 'street preachers' convicted, facing fines

On Friday, London’s infamous “street preachers” were convicted and are facing fines stemming from charges first levelled in 2019.

Steven Ravbar and Matthew Carapella were convicted relating to charges issued under the City of London’s Public Nuisance By-law, according to a press release issued by the city on Friday.

The charges originated in late 2019, and stem from complaints that people were being verbally harassed based on their gender, attire and appearance in public space in London.

The penalties issued by the court include fines.

Ravbar was fined $3,500 and Carapella was fined $3,750.

“The safety of women and children is a key pillar of City Council’s strategic plan. No one should be afraid to walk in a park or along a sidewalk in fear of being verbally accosted due to their appearance or gender,” said Orest Katolyk, director of municipal compliance in the release.

Katolyk hopes the convictions will serve as a message.

“We hope these convictions send a strong message that this type of abusive and insulting language, which negatively interferes with the use and enjoyment of public places, will not be tolerated,” Katolyk said.