London, Ont. police seize drugs, machete from man in Kiwanis Park
Published Friday, July 23, 2021 10:37AM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 23, 2021 10:47AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A London man has been charged after police say they found drugs and a machete on him while in a park Thursday evening.
Police were notified of a suspicious person in Kiwanis Park on Hale Street around 6 p.m.
Officers located the suspect and determined he had a number of outstanding arrest warrants.
Police say during a search they found 15 grams of fentanyl, four grams of crystal methamphetamine and a machete. The value of the drugs is close to $5000.
A 31-year-old London man is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The accused will appear in court on Oct. 22.