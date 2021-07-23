LONDON, ONT. -- A London man has been charged after police say they found drugs and a machete on him while in a park Thursday evening.

Police were notified of a suspicious person in Kiwanis Park on Hale Street around 6 p.m.

Officers located the suspect and determined he had a number of outstanding arrest warrants.

Police say during a search they found 15 grams of fentanyl, four grams of crystal methamphetamine and a machete. The value of the drugs is close to $5000.

A 31-year-old London man is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused will appear in court on Oct. 22.