LONDON, ONT. -- A London, Ont. man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a teenage girl in 2020.

Police say last summer, the accused operating under the guise of a 14-year-old boy on Snapchat, began talking to the alleged victim.

The two eventually agreed to meet at a shopping plaza.

Police say the accused approached her while she was waiting at the plaza and demanded she get in his vehicle. She complied and was driven to another location and sexually assaulted.

Police were notified of the alleged incident in March of this year and on Tuesday arrested a 47-year-old London man.

He's charged with the following:

Kidnapping

Two counts of telecommunication with person under or believed under 16 years for specific criminal offences

Two counts of sexual assault

Two counts of sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age

Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age

Two counts of forcible confinement

He will appear in court Thursday.