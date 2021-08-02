LONDON, ONT. -- A 35-year-old London man has been charged after allegedly chasing two people with a knife and making threats.

Police say around 8:45 p.m. Friday, two people were approached by a stranger in the area of Dundas and Maitland asking them if they wanted to buy drugs.

When they refused, the man allegedly pulled out a six inch knife and chased the pair while yelling threats.

Police were called and a suspect was arrested.

He's charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, breach of release, assault with a weapon and uttering death threats.