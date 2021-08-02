Advertisement
London, Ont. man charged after allegedly chasing pair with knife while yelling death threats
Published Monday, August 2, 2021 12:16PM EDT
(Source: London Police Service)
LONDON, ONT. -- A 35-year-old London man has been charged after allegedly chasing two people with a knife and making threats.
Police say around 8:45 p.m. Friday, two people were approached by a stranger in the area of Dundas and Maitland asking them if they wanted to buy drugs.
When they refused, the man allegedly pulled out a six inch knife and chased the pair while yelling threats.
Police were called and a suspect was arrested.
He's charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, breach of release, assault with a weapon and uttering death threats.