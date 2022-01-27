London, Ont. firefighters kept busy with two separate west-end blazes Wednesday night

Firefighters were kept busy Wednesday night with residential fires at two separate locations in west London.

Officials say between six and eight people managed to get out safely when fire broke out around nine at this home on riverside drive just west of Wharncliffe Road.

The fire was contained to the back of the home. There's no word on the cause at this time.

Just a little while earlier, crews had to put down a blaze at a high-rise apartment on Berkshire Drive.

The fire was contained to a ground floor unit. No one was hurt.

"We don’t look at monitor alarms any different than a fire. And good thing for this case. We arrived on scene and ended up having fire and smoke upon arrival at that fire. Luckily again we were able to attack that fire aggressively, get it under control, and contain it to that unit alone," says Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger.