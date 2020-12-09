LONDON, ONT. -- Nineteen-year-old Emily Skubic is making her television debut as a reoccurring character in Netflix’s new series Tiny Pretty Things.

Skubic, who is a professional ballet dancer by trade, is also playing one on the mystery-drama premiering on Dec.14.

“My character’s name is Lindy. She adds to the plot a lot and the plot is crazy drama-filled.”

Tiny Pretty Things follows the world of an elite ballet academy, where viewers follow the rise and fall of dancers in a competitive world.

Skubic’s character Lindy is featured in 10 episodes of the series. She is known for being opinionated and having a little bit of a ‘mean streak.’

“I like that Lindy voices her opinions…she says some things that I am like, 'Oh my gosh I would never say that, but it is awesome,' and I loved working through that role.”



All the actors on the show are dancers in real life and every episode features new, innovative routines created by globally recognized choreographers.

“There’s tons of art in the show…dance is the aroma.”

Skubic herself has an impressive resume when it comes to ballet and performing.

Skubic first began dancing when she was seven years old at a studio in London called the Jo Read School of Dance. There she learned ballet, dance, jazz, contemporary and tap.



In the summer of 2012 after many auditions, Skubic was chosen to attend the competitive Canada’s National Ballet School (CNBS) where she trained for seven years.

“It was awesome…being in a ballet school setting. The dance was incredible, the training was like no other.”

After vigorous years of training and spotlight performances in CNBS’ The Nutcracker, Skubic got the big audition for Tiny Pretty Things and eventually the part.

“The show really shows the endurance behind the scenes at a ballet school. It shows the competition between all of the students, cliques and friendships.’

Skubic says the show, created by Michael MacLennan, reveals the trials and tribulations that dancers have to go through behind the scenes.

“Especially with young women dancers...wearing tight leotards, having people fight for the positions, the show touches on the sensitive things with dance…ballet has a lot of hardships you have to work hard through and Tiny Pretty Things touches on that.”

While dance may not always be ‘pretty’ it certainly is an art form that Skubic encourages others to pursue.

Her biggest advice to young dancers is to keep going even when it’s easier to give up - and to not take any critiques too personal.

“I’ve been told no thousands of times and it just makes me hungry. Do not stop, you are the only person that will vouch for yourself.”

Skubic attributes a lot of her success to her family who have supported her love for the arts since the beginning. Skubic and her family reside in London, Ont.'s Lambeth neighbourhood.

Tiny Pretty things is a series based the novel written by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton, created by Michael MacLennan.