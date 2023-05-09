London, Ont. born Petes' goalie standing in the way of Knights winning OHL Championship

London Knights’ forward Easton Cowan and Peterborough Petes goalie Michael Simpson had a text exchange when they found out they’ll be facing each other in the OHL Final.

“Talking to Easton last night after the game it was like, you know, friends are off now and I don't want to talk to you till it's over,” said Simpson jokingly via zoom from Peterborough.

A win by the Petes over North Bay in game seven of the Eastern Conference Final Monday night means the final series vs the Knights will start at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. Thursday.

“We're all really excited to be playing the finals here,” said Sean McGurn, Knights’ co-captain. “That being said, we can't get ahead of ourselves as we have three or four more wins to go before that. It'll be an exciting series.”

It’s been seven years since the Knights played for the J Ross Robertson Cup.

In 2016, a team lead by Mitch Marner, Matthew Tkachuk, Christian Dvorak, and Tyler Parsons won the title, then went on to win the Memorial Cup.

That team had three players with more than 100 points. This year’s edition of the Knights had none.

“There's no pulling punches you know, we're not gonna outscore teams right,” said Dylan Hunter, an assistant coach on both teams.

London Knights Assistant Coach Dylan Hunter spoke to his team during practice at Western Fair District in London, Ont. on May 9, 2023 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“We're going to defend, have a good power play penalty kill, just be around all the time and try to capitalize on mistakes,” he continued. “I think they will own that all year, they know what they are had success from it.”

George Diaco, a London native, grew up watching that 2016 team win the title.

“This organization, since I was a little kid watching, they always just wanted excellence from the team and it's great to be finally back here,” said Diaco, Knights’ co-captain.

“We all got a lot of character in that room and we work hard. We don't have a lot of 100 point scores but we have 20 guys that work hard every night and bring it for a full 60 minutes,” said Diaco.

The last time the Petes were in the title game was 2006, as the team led by Jordan Staal and Steve Downie beat the Knights in four straight.

Hunter was a player on that 2006 Knights team.

George Diaco, London Knights co-captain led his team onto the ice at practice at Western Fair District in London, Ont, on May 9, 2023 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

If the Knights want to win this year, they’ll have to beat a London native in the Petes goal.

Michael Simpson - a former London Jr. Knight – has a 12-5 record in this postseason with a 2.79 goals against average, and a .912 save percentage.

It’s his dream to win it in his hometown.

“We want to, I want to, be lifting that trophy, whether it's in London or it's back here, the [Peterborough Memorial Centre],” said Simpson. “I think, regardless of where it is, we just want to lift that trophy and you know, be an OHL champion.”

During the pandemic when the OHL season was canceled, Simpson spent a lot of time on the ice in London with the Knights.

“I know a lot of those guys,” said Simpson, referring to the Knights’ roster. “I got to know the Hunters during COVID and Easton Cowan, Brody Crane, Ruslan Gazizov and Landon Sim. It's kind of funny, I guess how the world kind of comes around.”

(Source: Darren Metcalfe/OHL Images)

It’s unclear who will be in the net for the Knights, after Brett Brochu was injured in the Sarnia series, and rookie Zach Bowen won the final two games to clinch the Western Conference Championship.

Brochu is still listed as day-to-day with a lower body injury, but was not on the ice at practice at Western Fair Sports Centre Tuesday morning.

While both sides dream of winning the title and earning a trip to Kamloops B.C. for the Memorial Cup, it would be extra special for a pair of Londoners.

“I think it's just doing it for the city,” said Diaco. “I'm from here so it'd be awesome to win for the city.”

Simpson has the same visions when he lays his head on his pillow. “It's the ‘juggernaut’ London Knights in the way, but for me, I want to play well and kind of leave everything around the ice,” said Simpson. “Whatever happens happens, but it'd be definitely nicer to be coming home with a trophy.”

(West 2) London Knights vs. (East 4) Peterborough Petes

Game 1 – Thursday, May 11 at London, 7:00pm

Game 2 – Saturday, May 13 at London, 7:00pm

Game 3 – Monday, May 15 at Peterborough, 7:00pm

Game 4 – Wednesday, May 17 at Peterborough, TBD

Game 5 – Friday, May 19 at London, TBD*

Game 6 – Sunday, May 21 at Peterborough, TBD*

Game 7 – Monday, May 22 at London, TBD*

*If Necessary