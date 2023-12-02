London Muslim Mosque showcases Jesus in Islam

The London Muslim Mosque is celebrating Jesus in Islam.

The Mosque is hosting the Jesus in Islam exhibition Saturday and Sunday to showcase how Jesus is depicted in the Qur’an. The exhibition features Arabic calligraphy, henna artwork, paintings and traditional clothing.

Imam Mohamed Al-Jammali said it’s about celebrating what the different religions have in common.

“In the Middle East, in other areas, in Gaza, in Ukraine, people their heart’s broken and they lost hope. When we come together we get the strength from each other and we still have hope for humanity,” he said.

The Jesus in Islam exhibition is open to the public from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the London Muslim Mosque, located at 151 Oxford St. W.