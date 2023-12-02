LONDON
London

    • London Muslim Mosque showcases Jesus in Islam

    Artwork at the Jesus in Islam exhibition at the London Muslim Mosque in London, Ont. is seen on Dec. 2, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) Artwork at the Jesus in Islam exhibition at the London Muslim Mosque in London, Ont. is seen on Dec. 2, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

    The London Muslim Mosque is celebrating Jesus in Islam.

    The Mosque is hosting the Jesus in Islam exhibition Saturday and Sunday to showcase how Jesus is depicted in the Qur’an. The exhibition features Arabic calligraphy, henna artwork, paintings and traditional clothing.

    Imam Mohamed Al-Jammali said it’s about celebrating what the different religions have in common.

    “In the Middle East, in other areas, in Gaza, in Ukraine, people their heart’s broken and they lost hope. When we come together we get the strength from each other and we still have hope for humanity,” he said.

    The Jesus in Islam exhibition is open to the public from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the London Muslim Mosque, located at 151 Oxford St. W.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News