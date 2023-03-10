London MP questions grocery CEOs on profit, paying workers more
A London MP is fighting back against profits being made by grocery stores while the cost of food is on the rise.
Top executives from Loblaw, Metro and Empire were recently grilled during a parliamentary committee studying inflated grocery prices.
London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos was at the committee and had the chance to question Loblaw President Galen Weston Jr. on a number of issues, including paying workers more.
Speaking from Ottawa, Fragiskatos told CTV News London he believes it’s appropriate to open up this conversation about whether or not there’s things the chain stores can do to make life more affordable for Canadians.
“Whether it’s paying workers more at Loblaw or whether it’s doing other things they did in the past that were helpful. Freezing the price of No Name products for instance — that’s something that can be looked at again,” said Fragiskatos.
He went on to say, “They are making enormous profits at the moment. Record profits in fact. I think it’s quite necessary for them to go back and think of what can be done to help Canadians at a difficult time.”
Weston said the company's profits are one dollar for every $25 spent on groceries.
The leaders of Canada’s major groceries say food price inflation isn't caused by chasing profits.
The CEOs insist margins on food-related products remain low.
CTVNews.ca is tracking monthly changes in grocery prices, using Statistics Canada inflation data, to help consumers monitor the impact on their food bills. Use the interactive to track prices of popular grocery store items such as milk, eggs, cheese, fruits and vegetables, and more.
