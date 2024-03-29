London might resolve legal dispute with indoor zoo Reptilia but critics warn against opening loophole for more zoos
Next week, city council’s closed-door meeting with the city solicitor might include a discussion about ending court proceedings against indoor reptile zoo Reptilia.
Last year, city council denied a request by Reptilia for an exemption to the Animal Control By-law that forbids the display of exotic species.
Reptilia opened its doors anyways.
Last April, a mix of domestic and exotic reptiles were moved into its location in Westmount Commons Mall.
City hall subsequently filed an application in Superior Court asking a judge for:
- A declaration that the respondents are not exempted from compliance with Animal Control By-Law PH-3
- An order restraining the respondents from contravening Animal Control By-Law PH-3 by keeping prohibited animals
- Costs of this application, if opposed
- Such further and other relief as this honourable court may deem just
Earlier this month, however, a five-hour hearing lasted just five minutes.
A lawyer representing the city said there has been an offer to settle and additional information will be provided to city council on April 2.
No details were provided about which side initiated settlement talks or the terms that were discussed.
“It would send a very, very bad message,” asserted local animal advocate Dianne Fortney.
Fortney believes it’s essential that the city follow through with an application to Superior Court asking a judge to decide if Reptilia can display exotic species.
“It was decided it would go to court, the judge would make a decision, and people could act from there,” she explained.
Reptilia’s representatives have argued that holding a provincial licence permits the zoo to operate.
The zoo received a business license and occupancy permit from the city.
“This will be a festering sore in London for years to come,” warned Rob Laidlaw of Zoocheck Canada.
Laidlaw believes if the city agrees to let Reptilia continue operating, it would open a loophole for other zoos, “I can see a number of those [zoos] saying, ‘London is a good market, we want a base in southwestern Ontario, we want to go in just like Reptilia did.’”
The matter involving Reptilia does not appear on the public agenda of next week's council meeting, but there is a confidential in-camera item requesting council direction to the city solicitor about an unspecified legal matter.
Zoocheck is concerned that ending the legal action prematurely and permitting Reptilia to operate could put the city in legal jeopardy.
Other zoos that were previously denied permission to open in London because of the Animal Control By-law might sue the city.
“To drop it [now] would send a terrible message,” Laidlaw added. “[It would] be a terrible precedent. It would invite a broad range of potential litigants.”
Council meets on April 2.
If necessary, the application filed in Superior Court is scheduled to be back in front of a judge April 12 to set a future date.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA no longer requiring 'bare trust' reporting in 2023 tax return
The Canada Revenue Agency announced Thursday it will not require 'bare trust' reporting from Canadians that it introduced for the 2024 tax season, just four days before the April 2 deadline.
He didn't trust police but sought their help anyway. Two days later, he was dead
Jameek Lowery was among more than 330 Black people who died after police stopped them with tactics that aren’t supposed to be deadly, like physical restraint and use of stun guns, The Associated Press found.
Fluid in eye cells can 'boil' if you watch the eclipse without protection: expert
Millions of people in parts of Eastern and Atlantic Canada will be able to see the rare solar eclipse happening on April 8. But they should only look up if they have proper eye protection, experts say.
NEW More unauthorized products for skin, sexual enhancement, recalled: Here are the recalls of this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including torches, beef biltong and unauthorized products related to skin care and sexual enhancement.
Where is the worst place for allergy sufferers in Canada?
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
Do these exercises for core strength if you can't stomach doing planks
Planks are one of the most effective exercises for strengthening your midsection, as they target all of your major core muscles: the transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis, external obliques and internal obliques. Yet despite the popularity of various 10-minute plank challenges, planking is actually one of the most dreaded core exercises, according to many fitness experts.
Grandparent scam: London, Ont., senior beats fraudsters not once, but twice
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
Angst and calls for resting places as Surrey, B.C., pet cemetery development continues
A single headstone is all that remains of dozens of markers for long-buried pets in a subdivision in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood, where a half-acre parcel bears a large sign announcing the proposed construction of new homes.
Polar ice is melting and changing Earth's rotation. It's messing with time itself
One day in the next couple of years, everyone in the world will lose a second of their time. Exactly when that will happen is being influenced by humans, according to a new study, as melting polar ice alters the Earth’s rotation and changes time itself.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.