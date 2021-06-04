MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- In London and Middlesex, seniors over 80 can rebook their second COVID-19 vaccination appointment starting Monday, while seniors 70 and over can rebook an accelerated second dose starting Thursday.

Due to vaccine availability, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is opening up rebooking to those 80+ a week after the majority of the province and to those 70+ four days later.

Health officials say the region's online booking system has been updated to allow these groups to reschedule their second dose sooner than the original 112 day interval, subject to appointment availability. Those eligible can also rebook by phone at 226-289-3560.

However, because of high demand and the fact that appointments are already booked a month out, the MLHU says few appointments will be available before June 21, but after that about 3,500 appointments will become available each morning.

MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie said in a statement the health unit looks forward to having those who rebook fully vaccinated sooner.

But he added, “The one thing we ask of those who rebook a second dose appointment is to ensure they cancel any previous second dose appointments made, so we can make that time available to others looking to book a first dose appointment for the vaccine.”

Also starting next week, anyone who needs a second dose in the next four weeks and got their first dose in another setting (pharmacy, doctor's office) or province/region can book an appointment, including those who got the Astra Zeneca vaccine but want an mRNA vaccine for their second dose.

A list of those who are eligible for the shortened time between doses is available here.

Seniors who need to reschedule should select "Gate #4 I need to re-book my scheduled second dose" from the options, while those who received their first dose elsewhere should enter "Gate #5, I received my first dose elsewhere and now need to book a second dose."