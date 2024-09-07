Assault with weapon charges laid in Lucknow

The South Bruce OPP have laid three counts of assault with a weapon against one person following an incident in Lucknow on Thursday.

Just after 6 p.m., reports were made of a suspicious person carrying baseball bats on Havelock Street.

Police said upon arrival, they saw an altercation between two people. One person brandished an “edged weapon” and was taken into custody.

Police added the investigation revealed two victims, one of which ran with minor injuries. The second victim remained on scene.

A 39-year-old man of no fixed address is now facing three counts of assault with a weapon.