LONDON
London

    • Dalewood Road in St. Thomas closed following collision

    Source: OPP West Region Communications/X. Source: OPP West Region Communications/X.
    Share

    OPP West Region is reporting on X that Dalewood Road in St. Thomas is closed following a vehicle collision.

    The road is closed between Pine Valley Road and Ron McNeil Line.

    OPP are on scene. Updates to come as they are provided.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News