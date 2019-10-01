Featured
London mayor speaks out against 'sexism, misogyny' in 'FOCO' signs
A homemade sign is seen on a house as students gather for 'FOCO' on Broughdale Avenue in London, Ont. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 3:03PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 1, 2019 4:39PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - London Mayor Ed Holder is calling out a number of homemade signs at this past weekend's 'FOCO' party for being sexist, misogynistic and promoting rape culture.
Holder made the comments in a series of Tweets posted Tuesday morning.
The signs, which have become a 'Fake Homecoming' tradition, were made from bed sheets and featured disparaging comments about women.
Holder Tweeted that the city "will not allow young women…to be disrespected, and we will not allow London to be used as a door-mat, nor a poster-child for the ignorant messaging that was on display over the weekend."
Asked what should be done, Holder tells CTV News the students need to "grow up."
"Other students have to step up to those who are the perpetrators and say that just doesn't work, it's lame, it's inappropriate, it's disgusting, stop. I think it's peer pressure because all the rules in the world won't matter unless these people take personal responsibility."
Holder's full set of Tweets read:
Martin Allen is the editor-in-chief of the Western Gazette, Western's official student newspaper, and he shared some examples of what the mayor is addressing:
Also on Tuesday, Western University President Alan Shepard issued a statement on the unsanctioned street party.
In his letter he praises the work of Western staff and first responders, but says, "It was very upsetting to see a couple of banners in the Broughdale neighbourhoood that demonstrated a lack of respect for women. Casual misogyny, passed off as a joke, is always corrosive."
He continues that while progress has been made, there continues to be problems with the event and how it impacts area residents and straints the city's resources.
- With files from CTV London's Matt Thompson