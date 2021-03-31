LONDON, ONT. -- Students and staff will not be able to attend Northdale Central Public School and St. David's Catholic School in Dorchester, Ont. Wednesday due to a water main break.

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) issued the closure late Tuesday evening.

As of now the schools will only be closed on Wednesday, but parents and staff should monitor the board website for updates.

For more information you can follow this link to the TVDSB website.

Follow this link for the LDCSB.