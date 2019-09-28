

CTV London





Beleaguered hip-hop artist A$AP Rocky will not be performing at Saturday's Purple Fest celebrations at Western University.

A tweet written by the rapper Friday night confirmed he will not be crossing the border due to visa issues "following my Sweden incident."

He was found guilty of assault by a Swedish court in August, six weeks after a street brawl in Stockholm.

The concert is a tool created by the university to attract students onto campus, instead of having them remain at the unsanctioned Broughdale Avenue "Fake Homecoming" street party, colloquially known as "FoCo".

Western's student council tweeted saying said the remainder of Purple Fest artists, including Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tyga and bülow, will perform at the festival as planned.

The event at TD Stadium is sold out.