MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now involved after a 17-year-old London man was taken to hospital in connection with an incident in Leamington, Ont.

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, provincial police and Essex-Windsor EMS were called to a disturbance on Satinwood Crescent in Leamington.

During the investigation, a 17-year-old London man was arrested for a "matter unrelated to the investigation," Essex County OPP said.

After being transported to the Leamington OPP detachment, he was subsequently taken to an area hospital.

Essex County OPP are saying only that the London man suffered a medical event.

The SIU is investigating.