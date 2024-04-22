LONDON
London

    • London man pleads guilty after random stabbing

    Vehicles wait for a train to cross Richmond Row at the location where a driver was stabbed during the afternoon of March 21, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Vehicles wait for a train to cross Richmond Row at the location where a driver was stabbed during the afternoon of March 21, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
    Share

    A man charged after stabbing a driver several times pleaded guilty to the incident Monday in a London, Ont. courtroom.

    Originally charged with attempted murder, Jose Lopes-Cajina pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault.

    In an agreed statement of facts, the court heard that on March 21, 2023, a man waiting in his car at a railway crossing along Richmond Street was stabbed several times and was bleeding heavily.

    The driver survived the ordeal after undergoing surgery and spending 10 days in hospital.

    The court heard that Lopes-Cajina, who suffers from mental health issues, had been downtown looking for people with money.

    A sentencing hearing in the case has been set for June 27.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News