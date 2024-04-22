London man pleads guilty after random stabbing

A man charged after stabbing a driver several times pleaded guilty to the incident Monday in a London, Ont. courtroom.

Originally charged with attempted murder, Jose Lopes-Cajina pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault.

In an agreed statement of facts, the court heard that on March 21, 2023, a man waiting in his car at a railway crossing along Richmond Street was stabbed several times and was bleeding heavily.

The driver survived the ordeal after undergoing surgery and spending 10 days in hospital.

The court heard that Lopes-Cajina, who suffers from mental health issues, had been downtown looking for people with money.

A sentencing hearing in the case has been set for June 27.