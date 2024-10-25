How early intervention can help mood and anxiety disorders

The London Health Sciences Centre Research Institute (LHSCRI) has released findings on their study looking into mood and anxiety disorders in young adults.

The study included 449 patients from their longstanding First Episode Mood and Anxiety Program (FEMAP) at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC). The program has been delivering mental health interventions for those aged 16-25 for over 15 years.

The study kept up with patients for one to two years after treatment began, and according to officials, “found that FEMAP patients improved in functioning, had reduced severity of symptoms, improved quality of life and were satisfied with their care.”

Sidney Robertson was a patient at FEMAP nearly 10 years ago. Her outcomes were included in the research data.

“I was struggling with depression and anxiety but didn’t have any tools or resources to really navigate those feelings, and substance abuse is how I was numbing my pain. I was quickly becoming a version of myself I didn’t recognize,” she said. “It was through FEMAP that I was able to move on from those feelings and gain the tools and resources within the community to start to feel like myself again and get back on track.”

“The idea is to adjust treatment to the needs of the patient. Clinicians need to have the experience and adaptability to know when a treatment tool is working, when it’s not and when to change gears,” explained Dr. Elizabeth Osuch, scientist at LHSCRI and medical director at FEMAP.

“Looking forward, Dr. Osuch hopes her research will inspire others to both better understand the model and replicate it at other centres so that young people with common mental health challenges are better able to get the help they need,” a statement from LHSC reads.