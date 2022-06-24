London man guilty of defrauding Canada Post more than $200K

London man guilty of defrauding Canada Post more than $200K

A Canada Post office is seen in London, Ont. in this undated image. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) A Canada Post office is seen in London, Ont. in this undated image. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver