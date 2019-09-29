Featured
London man charged with attempted murder following Richmond Row shooting
London police investigate a shooting in the Richmond Row neighbourhood on Sept. 29, 2019. (Kai Mortensen/CTV London)
CTV London
Published Sunday, September 29, 2019 10:37AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 29, 2019 2:55PM EDT
A 24-year-old London man is in custody and three people were injured following a shooting incident in the Richmond Row area Sunday.
Officers were called to a municipal parking lot west of Richmond Street between Kent and Albert around 2:15 a.m.
Three people were struck and had to be taken to hospital for treatment. They are currently in stable condition.
Police located 24-year-old Eliase Surafel, 24, and a handgun nearby. He has been charged with:
• One count of attempted murder;
• Three counts of aggravated assault;
• Three counts of discharge firearm with intent to wound or endanger life;
• Use a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence;
• Point a firearm;
• Careless use of a firearm;
• Unlicensed person possess restricted weapon;
• Unlicensed person possess loaded restricted firearm;
• Possess firearm while prohibited;
• Breach of recognizance.
He remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court via video Sunday.
Witnesses are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.