

CTV London





A 24-year-old London man is in custody and three people were injured following a shooting incident in the Richmond Row area Sunday.

Officers were called to a municipal parking lot west of Richmond Street between Kent and Albert around 2:15 a.m.

Three people were struck and had to be taken to hospital for treatment. They are currently in stable condition.

Police located 24-year-old Eliase Surafel, 24, and a handgun nearby. He has been charged with:

• One count of attempted murder;

• Three counts of aggravated assault;

• Three counts of discharge firearm with intent to wound or endanger life;

• Use a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence;

• Point a firearm;

• Careless use of a firearm;

• Unlicensed person possess restricted weapon;

• Unlicensed person possess loaded restricted firearm;

• Possess firearm while prohibited;

• Breach of recognizance.

He remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court via video Sunday.

Witnesses are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.