London man charged after obtaining sexual services, sexually assaulting woman

A 42-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly met with a woman at a south London, Ont. hotel and sexually assaulted her after demanding services she did not consent to.

According to the London Police Service, on Dec. 9, 2023 a woman was contacted in relation to sexual services she had advertised online. A suspect male agreed to meet the woman at a Wellington Road hotel later that afternoon.

The man arrived at the hotel at approximately 1:45 p.m., and during their interaction the man demanded services from the woman that “were not agreed upon.”

Police said the man then sexually assaulted the woman.

She did not sustain any physical injuries.

The woman contacted London police, and members of the Human Trafficking Unit entered into an investigation.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect male was positively identified, and on Dec. 28, 2023, he was arrested in the west end of the city.

As a result of the investigation, a 42-year-old man of London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Obtain sexual services for consideration

Sexual assault

The accused is expected to appear in London court on Feb. 12 in relation to the charges.