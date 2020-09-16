LONDON, ONT. -- A London man has been charged following an alleged sexual assault earlier this year.

Police say a 35-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted during an ultrasound appointment by a staff member at My Health Centre on Wharncliffe Road North on July 30.

Police arrested a 58-year-old London man on Monday and charged him with one count of sexual assault.

The accused was released from custody and will appear in court on Dec. 8.