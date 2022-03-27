London Lightning tie NBLC Record while Shining the Light on Woman Abuse
London Lightning fans witnessed NBL Canada history while learning about an important organization in the city Sunday afternoon.
In a pregame ceremony, the basketball team brought attention to the London Abused Women’s Centre (LAWC).
Fans were encouraged to wear purple, there were special programs, and an informative video was played on the scoreboard prior to the game.
The lights then went out and fans used their camera phoned to ‘Shine the Light on Woman Abuse.’
“All of the proceeds from this event go directly toward frontline service,” says Jennifer Dunn, the executive director of LAWC.
“That means that we are able to continue to provide immediate access to service to women and girls in our community. It just means so much when awareness of this level comes back to the community so that women and girls know that they're not alone.”
The London Abused Women’s Centre sold tee-shirts, 50-50 tickets, and auctioned off jersey’s to help raise money for frontline service in London, Ont. on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
Now in their 10th season, the Lightning have partnered with LAWC since the team’s inception.
When the game tipped off, the Lightning were wearing custom purple and gold jersey’s.
“We have a moral obligation,” says Vito Frijia, the Lightning’s owner.
“We have a responsibility and it's an honour and a privilege for us to help them. We give them as much help as we can, because they do God's work to help change people's lives. They save people, and everybody should know that.”
This is the second time guard Jaylon Tate has participated.
“It's nice because it just doesn't represent us,” says Tate. “It represents the women in the community, the City of London and it’s what we stand for.”
During the game LAWC sold purple tee shirts on the concourse, held a 50-50 draw and auctioned off the unique game worn jerseys.
London Lightning fans used their camera phones to ‘Shine the Light on Woman Abuse’ prior to their game in London, Ont. Sunday March 27, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
They will be washed, autographed and the proceeds will go back to frontline service.
“It just means so much to women and girls in our community,” says Dunn.
The fans also left happy as the Lightning tied their own league record with an 11-0 start to the season.
They held on to beat Windsor 110-103 Sunday afternoon after jumping out to a 55-32 halftime lead.
Cameron Forte led the way for London with 25 points, with Tate adding 22.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Oscars kick off with Beyonce, awards for 'Dune' and DeBose
The 94th Academy Awards kicked off with Beyonce, a string of awards handed out off-camera to Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction epic 'Dune' and a trio of Oscars hosts in Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.
Canada men put on a show as they qualify for the World Cup
Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored as the Canadians had their way with an outmatched Jamaica side in a 4-0 win before a loud and proud sellout crowd of 29,122 on a chilly day at BMO Field. A Jamaican own goal in the 89th minute padded the score.
Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the West of cowardice as his country fights to stave off Russia's invading troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defence as the war ground into a battle of attrition.
Montreal production designer, Halifax short documentary director win early Oscars
Canadians made a strong showing at the Oscars on Sunday night, with early wins going to director Ben Proudfoot and production designer Patrice Vermette.
Indigenous delegation arrives in Rome ahead of meetings with Pope Francis
An air of anticipation filled Indigenous delegates as their long flight from Montreal landed in Rome early Sunday morning ahead of planned meetings with Pope Francis.
Ontario signs $10.2 billion child care deal with federal government: sources
Federal and provincial sources say the provincial government has signed a $10.2 billion child-care deal with the federal government that will cut child-care fees in the province in half by the end of the year.
ICRC asks Canada not to mix Ukraine aid promises with military support, sanctions
The International Committee of the Red Cross is asking Canada not to mix promises of humanitarian aid in with announcements about military support and sanctions when it comes to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Large structure fire devastates well-known Ontario winery
A portion of a well-known winery near St. Catharines, Ont. has been destroyed following a large structure fire overnight.
Liberal promise to explore 3-day polling day took Elections Canada by surprise
The body in charge of administering Canada's elections was taken by surprise by this week's announcement that there could be major reforms coming to the way people vote, including a three-day-long polling day.
Kitchener
-
'You should be able to make ends meet': Local living wage advocates highlight Liberal promise
Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca is promising that his party will boost the minimum wage to $16 an hour, but according to the Ontario Living Wage Network, workers need to make at least $17.20 an hour to live in Waterloo Region.
-
Canada men put on a show as they qualify for the World Cup
Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored as the Canadians had their way with an outmatched Jamaica side in a 4-0 win before a loud and proud sellout crowd of 29,122 on a chilly day at BMO Field. A Jamaican own goal in the 89th minute padded the score.
-
‘It’s bigger than hockey’: KW Siskins launch fundraiser for Ukraine relief
Before they prepare for a long playoff run, the KW Siskins hockey club is lending a helping hand to Ukrainian refugees.
Windsor
-
Tecumseh sixth-grader outspells the competition, advances to Scripps National Spelling Bee
An elementary school student from St. Andre Catholic School in Tecumseh has earned an opportunity she never "bee"-lieved would come her way.
-
St. Clair College men's basketball team guaranteed first national medal in program history
The St. Clair College Men’s Basketball team is guaranteed its first national medal in program history Sunday.
-
Multiple fire crews on scene of McEwan Ave. structure fire
Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire in Windsor’s west end on Sunday.
Barrie
-
‘You have to get involved’: concert held to raise money for humanitarian aid in Ukraine
Over 100 people came together in the small community of Tottenham on Sunday to support humanitarian aid in Ukraine.
-
Barrie Minor Hockey Association wraps up season with Youth Haven fundraiser
As some of Barrie's youngest and potentially upcoming hockey stars end another season, they decided to give back to other young kids in need.
-
Craft beer festival celebrates return to Newmarket
As yet another sign of some normalcy coming back to events throughout the region, a craft beer festival returned to the heart of Newmarket over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Nipissing U women win silver at CIS hockey finals
Nipissing University’s Lady Lakers made history Sunday afternoon bringing home its first ever national medal
-
Sudbury Police make arrest in relation to a weapons call
Sudbury Police responded to a weapons complaint on Spruce Street Sunday evening
-
Collision closes Highway 17
Highway 17 is closed in both directions between Batchawana to Wawa Sunday evening
Ottawa
-
Ottawa soccer fans celebrate Canada qualifying for the World Cup
Soccer fans packed the Senate Tavern in Ottawa to watch Canada's men's soccer team qualify for their first World Cup since 1986.
-
Canadian starts NGO to help in Ukraine
Meron Sembaliuk headed to the country for a brief business trip for agriculture, which soon turned into a newfound purpose of helping those caught in the middle of the war.
-
Ontario signs $10.2 billion child care deal with federal government: sources
Federal and provincial sources say the provincial government has signed a $10.2 billion child-care deal with the federal government that will cut child-care fees in the province in half by the end of the year.
Toronto
-
Ontario signs $10.2 billion child care deal with federal government: sources
Federal and provincial sources say the provincial government has signed a $10.2 billion child-care deal with the federal government that will cut child-care fees in the province in half by the end of the year.
-
Large structure fire devastates well-known Ontario winery
A portion of a well-known winery near St. Catharines, Ont. has been destroyed following a large structure fire overnight.
-
Ford, Tory break ground on new Ontario Line, promise support to impacted businesses
When it comes to the "unprecedented" disruption facing Torontonians with the construction of the Ontario Line, the city and province will "do better" to support impacted businesses than those affected by the Eglinton Crosstown construction, Mayor John Tory said.
Montreal
-
Quebec headed for possible 6th wave, but it’s too soon to call it: Boileau
Although cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Quebec, public health says it’s too early to call it a sixth wave.
-
PM Trudeau pays unprecedented visit to Montreal Ukrainian groups
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated words of solidarity for the people of Ukraine during a visit to Montreal Sunday. "Ukrainians are not just fighting for Ukraine, and your culture, language and history," he said during an unprecedented visit to Ukrainian groups in the city. "The pillars of Ukrainian democracy matter deeply to canada and the rest of the world."
-
Oscars kick off with Beyonce, awards for 'Dune' and DeBose
The 94th Academy Awards kicked off with Beyonce, a string of awards handed out off-camera to Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction epic 'Dune' and a trio of Oscars hosts in Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.
Atlantic
-
'His death is going to leave a very big hole in a lot of peoples' lives': Friend of N.S. Power lineman
The Nova Scotia Power lineman who died after an incident on the job Friday is being remembered as a man who was universally liked.
-
Family of teen who disappeared pleads for answers
For Devon Sinclair Marsman's Family, the last month has been agonizing.
-
Hundreds of athletes hit Saint John for national track and field meet
More than 350 athletes from across the country have descended on the Irving Oil Field House this weekend to compete in national track and field events happening at the two and a half year-old sports and recreation facility in east Saint John.
Winnipeg
-
Scheifele scores twice, including overtime winner in Winnipeg's 2-1 win over Arizona
Mark Scheifele scored twice, including the winner with 9.7 seconds left in overtime, to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.
-
High grocery prices leading Manitobans to search for home-grown alternatives
Amid the rising grocery prices, gardening has gone from a relaxing pastime to a way to add some affordable produce in your fridge.
-
'Youth are experts': Manitoba children's advocate gets input from young people
Manitoba children's advocate gets input from young people
Calgary
-
'A well-hidden crime': Alberta releases report into human trafficking, accepts 18 of 19 recommendations
After nearly two years of work, the report created by Alberta's task force on human trafficking has been publicly released, with 19 calls to action to help prevent the crime and empower survivors.
-
Police speak with witnesses following stabbing in northeast Calgary
Calgary police say they are looking for leads following a stabbing that took place early Sunday.
-
Hitmen, Siksika First Nation partner to bring Orange Shirt Day to Calgary's Saddledome
The Calgary Hitmen and Siksika First Nation have partnered to create an orange Hitmen jersey to use in an afternoon affair Sunday.
Edmonton
-
'A well-hidden crime': Alberta releases report into human trafficking, accepts 18 of 19 recommendations
After nearly two years of work, the report created by Alberta's task force on human trafficking has been publicly released, with 19 calls to action to help prevent the crime and empower survivors.
-
Plane carrying Ukrainian refugees to arrive in Edmonton Monday
A plane arranged by former Alberta politicians carrying refugees from Ukraine is expected to arrive in Edmonton on Monday.
-
'Hopefully we can make a difference': Performers at MacEwan University show support for Ukraine
MacEwan University’s Fine Arts and Communications program is donating 100 per cent of its ticket sales from every performance to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation until the end of the 2022 winter term.
Vancouver
-
Canadian mom and 2 kids flee Ukraine, land in Vancouver
At the first signs of an invasion, Anya Kholodnytaskaya and her family started packing up their lives in case they needed to flee.
-
More B.C. oysters recalled due to norovirus
Another company has recalled several varieties of oysters harvested in B.C. due to possible norovirus contamination, Health Canada announced Sunday.
-
Back to school: Masks no longer required when B.C. teachers and students return from spring break
On Monday, B.C. students and teachers will head back to class after spring break without a mask mandate in schools.