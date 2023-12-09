London Knights take the win against Saginaw
It was a goal-fest Friday night at Budweiser Gardens as the London Knights hosted the Saginaw Spirit.
London opened the floodgates right from the get-go, and they never looked back.
Denver Barkley led the way with two goals and two assists.
Kasper Hultannen also scored his team-leading 20th goal of the season.
In the end, London beat Saginaw 7-3.
The Knights hit the road this weekend for their next game in The Soo on Sunday.
London Top Stories
READ THE REPORT
READ THE REPORT Integrity Commissioner recommends sanctioning Councillor Stevenson for social media post
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Shadows of children': For the youngest hostages, life moves forward in whispers
After seven weeks held hostage in the tunnels of Gaza, they are finally free to laugh and chat and play. But some of the children who have come back from captivity are still reluctant to raise their voices above a whisper.
Ibrahim Ali found guilty of killing 13-year-old girl in B.C.
A jury has found Ibrahim Ali guilty of killing a 13-year-old girl whose body was found in a Burnaby, B.C., park in 2017.
Protests at UN climate talks, from ceasefire calls to detainees, see 'shocking level of censorship'
Activists designated Saturday a day of protest at the COP28 summit in Dubai. But the rules of the game in the tightly controlled United Arab Emirates meant sharp restrictions on what demonstrators could say, where they could walk and what their signs could portray.
Marathon Conservative carbon tax filibuster ends after nearly 30 consecutive hours of House votes
The Conservative-prompted filibuster in the House of Commons ended Friday night, after MPs spent nearly 30 hours voting non-stop on the government's spending plans.
New U.S. aid for Ukraine by year-end seems increasingly of out reach as GOP ties it to border security
A deal to provide further U.S. assistance to Ukraine by year-end appears to be increasingly out of reach for President Joe Biden. The impasse is deepening in Congress despite dire warnings from the White House about the consequences of inaction as Republicans insist on pairing the aid with changes to America's immigration and border policies.
Israel presses ahead with bombarding Gaza, including areas it told Palestinians to evacuate to
Israeli warplanes struck parts of the Gaza Strip in relentless bombardment Saturday, hitting some of the dwindling bits of land it had told Palestinians to evacuate to in the territory's south. The strikes came a day after the United States vetoed a United Nations resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, despite its wide support.
Turkiye's Erdogan accuses the West of 'barbarism' and Islamophobia in the war in Gaza
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan used a speech on human rights Saturday to accuse the West of "barbarism" for its stance on the Israel-Hamas war and what he alleged was its toleration of Islamophobia.
CSIS boss apologizes for response to rape claim, revamps anti-harassment plans
Canada's spy chief has apologized to staff for his response to rape and harassment allegations in the agency's British Columbia office.
Kitchener
Kitchener nurse practitioner operating private clinic
As Ontario’s public health system continues to battle long wait times and a shortage of family doctors, a Kitchener nurse practitioner claims to have the first and only private health clinic in the area.
Federal government doubling financial requirement for international students
Another major change is coming for international students in Canada.
Retinal surgeries now happening in Waterloo Region
Retinal surgeries are now being performed in Waterloo Region for the first time thanks to St. Mary’s General Hospital (SMGH).
Windsor
Chatham-Kent police arrest robbery suspect
Chatham-Kent police were called to investigate a robbery that took place shortly after noon on Friday.
Inquest into Tecumseh man’s death turns out six recommendations
The jury that spent the better part of this week pouring through the circumstances around a fatal 2019 police shooting has come up with six recommendations aimed at preventing future such incidents.
Here's what Ontario experts say you need to know about the cost of the holidays
There is some optimism in the tea leaves this holiday season even as high prices and interest rates pinch the pockets of Ontarians – that’s the message from industry experts.
Barrie
Red light cameras installed at busy Cookstown intersection to increase road safety
With new red light cameras, the town of Innisfil is trying to protect drivers and pedestrians at the intersection of County Road 27 and Highway 89.
Several inflatable decorations destroyed by vandals in Barrie's east end
Multiple residents in Barrie's east end had their holiday decorations targeted and destroyed overnight.
Man fatally shot by police amid domestic disturbance in Newmarket: SIU
A man is dead after being shot by police officers amid a domestic disturbance north of Toronto Thursday night, the province’s police watchdog says.
Northern Ontario
Ontario auditor: at least 99 patients placed in LTC homes without their consent
At least 99 hospital patients in Ontario have been placed in long-term care homes without their consent, the province's auditor general has found.
Timmins lawyer being investigated for misconduct
An assistant Crown attorney in Timmins is facing a Law Society Tribunal related to allegations of misconduct.
Tougher rules likely means fewer international students will come North
The federal government announced this week that international students who apply for a study permit will need to show they have more than $20,000 to cover their tuition and living expenses.
Ottawa
Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in Ottawa in November
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa surpassed $2,100 a month in November, as the average price of an apartment hit the highest levels of 2023.
Man facing impaired driving charge after hitting ditch on Hwy. 417
A driver is facing a 90-day licence suspension after crashing into a ditch off the Queensway.
Police arrest man on arson charges after fire at Civic Campus ER
Ottawa's largest hospital says a 'Code Red' was called at the Civic Campus on Carling Avenue at approximately 6:30 a.m. following a fire in the emergency department.
Toronto
Man rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds after found lying on northern Toronto roadway
A man has been rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds after being found lying on the roadway near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Highway 400.
Woman charged with second-degree murder in death of 3-year-old boy in East York
A 22-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a three-year-old boy in East York earlier this week.
Montreal
West Island naturopath fined $120,000 for recidivist 'illegal' practice
A Pointe-Claire naturopath has been ordered by the courts to pay $125,000 in fines for the illegal practice of medicine and for leading people to believe that he was authorized to perform acts reserved for members of the Quebec College of Physicians.
New heart surgery in Montreal reduces risks for patients, length of hospital stay
Two surgeons at Montreal's Sacre-Coeur Hospital recently became the first in Quebec to use a new technique that treats aortic aneurysms and dissections by avoiding open-heart surgery.
Atlantic
Community groups step in to help Halifax's homeless population
A community takeover of two major tent encampments in the Halifax region sheds light on the gravity of the homeless crisis, but also exposes a contrast between the swift community mobilization and the government's sluggish response.
Maritimes to see heavy rain and strong winds Monday
A strengthening low pressure system will move out of the northeastern U.S., across northern New Brunswick, and over the Gaspe Peninsula of Quebec on Monday.
Advocates speak out about radiation therapist shortage in New Brunswick
Advocates and patients in New Brunswick are speaking out this week regarding a shortage of radiation therapists in Saint John.
Winnipeg
'We will feel the absence': Brandon man's life and legacy remembered by community
Ben Hernandez's impact on the community went far beyond his business – something his family saw firsthand when the community learned of his death, prompting an outpouring of memories and tributes have been pouring in from the community.
Ryan O'Neal, star of 'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon,' 'Peyton Place' and 'Barry Lyndon,' dies at 82
Ryan O'Neal, the heartthrob actor who went from a TV soap opera to an Oscar-nominated role in 'Love Story' and delivered a wry performance opposite his charismatic 9-year-old daughter Tatum in 'Paper Moon,' died Friday, his son said.
Winnipeg Transit strike avoided as union accepts offer
A looming strike for Winnipeg Transit workers has been avoided following a vote on a new deal this week.
Calgary
Parks Canada accepts recommendations from review into out-of-control fire in Banff
An independent review into a prescribed fire that led to evacuations in a popular tourist town in Banff National Park has made a series of recommendations to try to prevent it from happening again.
Review board denies discharge to man who killed five at Calgary house party
A mental health review board has rejected a discharge request from a man who killed killing five people at a Calgary house party almost a decade ago.
Edmonton
Alberta finance minister says he has not 'flip-flopped' on proposed pension change
Finance Minister Nate Horner — after promising any stand-alone Alberta pension plan would not follow the contentious Quebec model, then saying it might, then saying it won't — told reporters Friday that possibility is back on the table.
Vancouver
RCMP seeking to dispose of evidence from Robert Pickton case, prompting concerns from advocates
The B.C. RCMP is seeking to return or dispose of thousands of pieces of evidence seized during the investigation into serial killer Robert Pickton, prompting concerns from advocates for missing and murdered women.
85-year-old man assaulted over parking at Penticton Walmart, RCMP say
Mounties in Penticton are asking the public for help identifying a man in a Seattle Seahawks sweatshirt who they say assaulted an 85-year-old over parking in the city this week.