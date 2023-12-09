LONDON
London

    • London Knights take the win against Saginaw

    The London Knights celebrated after scoring a goal against the Saginaw Spirit, beating them 7-3 on Dec. 8, 2023, at Budweiser Gardens. (Source: OHL/Rogers TV) The London Knights celebrated after scoring a goal against the Saginaw Spirit, beating them 7-3 on Dec. 8, 2023, at Budweiser Gardens. (Source: OHL/Rogers TV)

    It was a goal-fest Friday night at Budweiser Gardens as the London Knights hosted the Saginaw Spirit.

    London opened the floodgates right from the get-go, and they never looked back.

    Denver Barkley led the way with two goals and two assists.

    Kasper Hultannen also scored his team-leading 20th goal of the season.

    In the end, London beat Saginaw 7-3.

    The Knights hit the road this weekend for their next game in The Soo on Sunday.

