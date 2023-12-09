London Knights take the win against Saginaw

It was a goal-fest Friday night at Budweiser Gardens as the London Knights hosted the Saginaw Spirit.

London opened the floodgates right from the get-go, and they never looked back.

Denver Barkley led the way with two goals and two assists.

Kasper Hultannen also scored his team-leading 20th goal of the season.

In the end, London beat Saginaw 7-3.

The Knights hit the road this weekend for their next game in The Soo on Sunday.