Police investigation in Thames Centre
There was a heavy police presence on Dundas Street east of London Thursday, but few details were released by police.
Middlesex OPP stated they were assisting the London Police Service at a Dundas Street home near Banks Road in Thames Centre.
OPP said there is no threat to public safety and officers cleared the scene by early afternoon.
'A terrible tragedy': 4 dead in another multiple-fatality B.C. crash
A crash in Keremeos, B.C., Wednesday morning is the latest in a string of fatal collisions, this time claiming the lives of four people, Mounties say.
Trudeau says he still has 'full confidence' in Freeland, but has been talking to Carney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he continues to have 'full confidence' in Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, but he's also been talking to Mark Carney about entering federal politics.
Relief and closure for victims' families in wake of Winnipeg serial killer's conviction
A celebration erupted from a Winnipeg courtroom, spilled onto the front steps of the courthouse and throughout downtown minutes after a judge found serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty.
BREAKING Benji Gregory, former child star on the '80s sitcom 'ALF,' dies at 46
Former child actor Benji Gregory, who played the young boy on the 1980s television sitcom 'ALF,' has died in suburban Phoenix. He was 46.
'An avoidable tragedy': Calgary woman charged after dog dies in hot car
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
Much of Canada under weather advisories due to high heat, heavy rain, smoky skies
On Thursday, Environment Canada issued weather alerts for 10 of the country's provinces and territories. Here's where warnings are in effect.
Shelley Duvall, actress and iconic 'The Shining' heroine, has died
Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining,' has died. She was 75.
McGill University on consequences for students, divesting after pro-Palestinian camp dismantled
McGill University says it hasn't ruled out expelling any students involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus.
'Swarm of earthquakes' rattle off B.C.'s coast, no tsunami expected
Multiple earthquakes were recorded off B.C.'s coast Thursday morning, but no tsunami is expected.
Kitchener
Ontario woman found safe five days after being reported missing
Eugenia 'Jenny' Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
Arrest warrant issued for Kitchener, Ont. man after 130 kg of drugs seized
Two people, one from Kitchener and the other from Niagara Falls, are facing charges after more than 11 kilograms of suspected cocaine and 123 kilograms of cannabis were seized from shipping containers.
Erin, Ont. man competes with best friend on the Amazing Race Canada
John Ferguson is back in his hometown of Erin, Ont. after competing in season 10 of the Amazing Race Canada on CTV.
Windsor
Windsor driver sentenced to house arrest for 2019 crash that killed her brother
A Windsor driver has been sentenced to house arrest for a fatal collision that killed her brother in 2019.
Sixth suspect charged related to murder of missing Windsor man
Windsor police have charged a sixth suspect related to the murder investigation of a missing Windsor man.
'They've been doing everything they can':Tecumseh manufacturing facility closing next month
Cottam Diecasting LTD. in Tecumseh is shutting down in August, impacting 58 workers, according to their union.
Barrie
Barrie receives most rainfall in Ontario in 24 hours from Beryl's remnants
Tropical storm Beryl may have weakened considerably by the time it reached southern Ontario on Wednesday, but it still produced significant rainfall.
Head-on collision in Owen Sound under investigation
Police are investigating a head-on collision in Owen Sound on Wednesday.
Here's what you need to know about blue-green algae
Some blue-green algae blooms can produce toxins, the health unit warns.
Northern Ontario
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a one-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
Ottawa
Costco to increase membership fees this fall
Costco will raise its annual membership prices in the U.S. and Canada starting Sep. 1.
Two-vehicle collision seriously injures woman in south Ottawa
Ottawa Paramedic Service says one woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision south Ottawa Thursday afternoon.
Would-be Ottawa homebuyers remain on the sidelines following interest rate cut, Royal LePage says
Ottawa's real estate market is expected to remain "relatively quiet" through the summer, after the recent interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada did not send would-be homebuyers rushing back into the market, according to Royal LePage.
Toronto
Thousands of Toronto utility bills impacted due to failing water meter transmission units
The City of Toronto will be replacing all of its water meter transmission units (MTU) after roughly 141,000 devices unexpectedly failed, causing some customers to receive utility bills that are double or even triple what they’re used to paying.
Wine Rack says it is seeing 'surge in traffic,' record sales amid ongoing LCBO strike
Wine Rack stores across Ontario are seeing 'record sales' amid the ongoing LCBO strike, the company said Thursday.
Driver was going nearly triple the speed limit when he ran red light, causing deadly collision in Scarborough: SIU
A 19-year-old driver sped through a red light at 133 km/h, causing a fatal multi-vehicle collision in Scarborough in March, the province's police watchdog has found.
Montreal
F1 terrasse fiasco: Montreal fire inspectors reinstated
The Montreal fire service (SIM) inspectors responsible for closing down terrasses on F1 Grand Prix weekend have been reinstated and did not miss a paycheque.
Montreal sponge parks soak up the storm
After over 100 millimetres of rain pummelled Montreal Wednesday evening, some Montreal streets saw less flooding, and sponge parks played a big part in soaking up the precipitation.
Atlantic
New designated encampment sites for Halifax homeless 'completely nuts,' premier says
Halifax council's decision to choose recreation grounds in the heart of the city and a wooded south-end park as designated sites for homeless encampments is "completely nuts," says Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.
Labatt’s Halifax brewery stops beer production for disaster relief water program
The Labatt brewery in Halifax is taking a break from making beer to expand its water can program for disaster relief.
N.S. RCMP officer charged with sexual assault
A Nova Scotia RCMP officer is facing sexual assault charges following an investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).
Winnipeg
'Justice was served today': Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki convicted on four counts of first-degree murder
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
Woman escapes home following sexual assault, man charged: Winnipeg police
A 39-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly barricaded and sexually assaulted a woman in a home Monday night.
Calgary
Calgary proceeding cautiously with water restrictions as demand rises during heat wave
Calgary is proceeding cautiously with its outdoor water restrictions, as hot temperatures lead to higher water use throughout the city.
'I nearly died': WestJet employee and Spice Girls superfan dances with Mel C
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
Edmonton
Pickled poutine, donut grilled cheese and eel omurice waiting to be eaten at K-Days
K-Days has a reputation to uphold between rides, music and some odd food for attendees to try and this year will be no different.
'That animal is in danger of dying': How to protect pets from summer heat
As many parts of Alberta are setting temperature records, officials are reminding people that pets need protection from the heat too.
'A taste for everyone': Outdoor comedy festival bringing big names to 3-day run in Kinsmen Park
Kinsmen Park is ready to host thousands of people for what one organizer calls the "Coachella of comedy."
Vancouver
Growing number of unpaid medical bills at Metro Vancouver hospitals
Metro Vancouver hospitals are facing an increase in non-residents receiving emergency care and skipping out on the bill, CTV News has learned.
Repairs to Merritt, B.C.'s water system could take 'significant time': officials
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being warned that repairs to a pump station could take "significant time" and are being urged to continue to restrict non-essential water use while the situation is being assessed.
