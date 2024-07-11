LONDON
London

    • Police investigation in Thames Centre

    Middlesex OPP assisted the London Police Service at a Dundas Street home near Banks Road in Thames Centre on July 11, 2024. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London) Middlesex OPP assisted the London Police Service at a Dundas Street home near Banks Road in Thames Centre on July 11, 2024. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)
    There was a heavy police presence on Dundas Street east of London Thursday, but few details were released by police.

    Middlesex OPP stated they were assisting the London Police Service at a Dundas Street home near Banks Road in Thames Centre.

    OPP said there is no threat to public safety and officers cleared the scene by early afternoon.

