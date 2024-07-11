Serious but non-life-threatening injuries after crash
OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened in Norfolk County.
Crews responded to the scene on Highway 24 about 10 km north of Simcoe, and said one driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, Highway 24 is closed between Thompson road west and Concession 8.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area — more information will be provided as it becomes available.
OPP are investigating a crash north of Simcoe on July 11, 2024 (Source: Google)
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Cottages, burial plots and jewelry: How the capital gains tax changes affect property other than your home
Here are some of the lesser-known ways the capital gains tax might apply to you, and expert tips for navigating the tax.
The U.K. mulls tighter crossbow laws after 3 women were slain in an attack. The suspect is in hospital
A man suspected of killing the wife and daughters of a BBC radio sports commentator with a crossbow was being treated in a hospital Thursday after being found injured in a cemetery some 15 miles (22 kilometres) from the scene of the crimes.
Interest rate cut hasn't led to rush of homebuyer demand yet: Royal LePage data
Despite expectations of lower interest rates prompting homebuyers to leave the sidelines, a new report says the Bank of Canada's quarter-point cut to its key interest rate last month did not lead to a rush in demand.
opinion Biden's debate debacle levels playing field with Trump
In one week, Donald Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination, becoming the standard-bearer for the GOP in November. A recent Supreme Court immunity ruling combined with a failed debate performance by President Joe Biden has seen the Republican challenger’s fortunes rise exponentially.
'Devastated': Ontario woman discovers diamond ring bought in Mexico for $4,000 is a fake worth $50
An Ontario woman who was in Mexico with her boyfriend was shocked to learn a diamond ring they purchased for $4,176 turned out to be worth only $50.
Samsung unveils wearable technology with AI twists
The South Korean electronics giant on Wednesday revealed that both its first-ever premium smartwatch and a smart ring heralding its entry into a niche market will include AI features that are supposed to help people monitor and manage their health.
Hundreds join chorus for Indigenous boys whose singing was silenced
On Tuesday evening, hundreds of people showed their support for the boys by gathering in the village square, with drums in their hands and songs in their hearts.
Former Predators captain Johnson posthumously diagnosed with CTE
Former Nashville Predators captain Greg Johnson has been posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy following a post-mortem brain tissue analysis.
Woman swept to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach is rescued 37 hours later and 80 kilometres away
A Chinese woman who was swept out to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach was rescued 37 hours later after drifting in a swimming ring more than 80 kilometres (50 miles) in the Pacific Ocean, officials said Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Ontario woman found safe five days after being reported missing
Eugenia 'Jenny' Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
-
Wilmot farmers say Region of Waterloo denied their freedom of information requests on farmland expropriation
A group of farmers, who expressed concern about expropriation in Wilmot Township, say they’ll keep fighting even though their latest push for answers has failed.
-
Reunion in Guelph ends with woman knocked unconscious
An attempt to reunite with a former friend ended badly for one Guelph woman, who was left unconscious and with several chipped teeth.
Windsor
-
Don’t call 911 about coyotes unless it’s an emergency: LaSalle police
LaSalle police are reminding residents to not call 911 about coyotes unless it is an emergency.
-
Five suspects charged, one sought related to murder of missing Windsor man
Windsor police have charged five suspects and issued an arrest warrant for a sixth person in connection with the murder of a Windsor man who went missing almost four months ago.
-
Humidity is back with sunshine across Windsor-Essex
Heat and humidity return to the region after remnants from Hurricane Beryl pushed through the region. Daytime highs are back around the seasonal mark but the humidity will make it feel much warmer.
Barrie
-
Environment Canada issues rainfall warning
Hazardous flooding may occur as more rain falls in the Barrie, Collinwood, Hillsdale corridor.
-
Fake cryptocurrency investments racking up victims
Cryptocurrency scammers are raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars from unwitting victims.
-
Supervisor found guilty of criminal negligence in deadly dump truck crash
A man charged in connection with a fatal dump truck crash near Alliston nearly four years ago has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death.
Northern Ontario
-
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a one-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
-
NEW
NEW Cottages, burial plots and jewelry: How the capital gains tax changes affect property other than your home
Here are some of the lesser-known ways the capital gains tax might apply to you, and expert tips for navigating the tax.
-
'Devastated': Ontario woman discovers diamond ring bought in Mexico for $4,000 is a fake worth $50
An Ontario woman who was in Mexico with her boyfriend was shocked to learn a diamond ring they purchased for $4,176 turned out to be worth only $50.
Ottawa
-
Fire damages former pizza restaurant on Merivale Road in Ottawa
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 4:45 a.m. Thursday, reporting smoke coming from the roof of a commercial plaza on Merivale Road near Baseline Road.
-
4 teens facing charges after OPP recover stolen vehicles on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario
Four teenagers are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police recovered two vehicles in eastern Ontario that were reported stolen in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
The diversity of Ottawa's nightlife is a 'great asset,' the night mayor says
Ottawa's new 'night mayor' says the diversity of the capital's nightlife is a "great asset," as he begins work to help shape the city after 6 p.m.
Toronto
-
'Devastated': Ontario woman discovers diamond ring bought in Mexico for $4,000 is a fake worth $50
An Ontario woman who was in Mexico with her boyfriend was shocked to learn a diamond ring they purchased for $4,176 turned out to be worth only $50.
-
One person rushed to hospital after North York shooting
One person has been rushed to hospital in critical condition following a shooting in North York.
-
LCBO urges union to restart contract talks, says ready-to-drink cocktails 'not a part of bargaining'
Expanding ready-to-drink beverages into grocery and corner stores is a 'matter of public policy' and not something that will be addressed at the bargaining table, the LCBO said in a statement that urged the union representing striking workers to restart contract talks.
Montreal
-
Rainfall warning still in place for Montreal
A rainfall warning is still in place for the Island of Montreal after record-breaking precipitation on Wednesday.
-
Poilievre delivers first speech to AFN, chiefs confront him about Harper's legacy
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says First Nations chiefs have heard enough promises and "performative reconciliation," and they deserve a partnership based on honest conversations.
-
McGill's downtown campus partially reopened after encampment dismantled
McGill University says its downtown campus is partially reopened after the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field was dismantled.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia to offer at-home HPV testing kits
The province says Nova Scotia will soon offer at-home HPV testing kits.
-
Cape Breton police search for missing North Sydney man
Police in Cape Breton continue to look for a 34-year-old man from North Sydney who was last seen on Sunday.
-
Halifax-area community seeing a rise in bear sightings
The quiet community around Porters Lake, N.S., is known for having wildlife activity, however, recently residents are noticing more of it in their yards – particularly, black bears.
Winnipeg
-
Judge to give verdict in trial of man who admitted to killing four women in Winnipeg
A judge is scheduled to give his decision today in the first-degree murder trial of a man who admitted to killing four women in Winnipeg.
-
'We started from really behind the eight ball:' Downtown Winnipeg business flourishes despite COVID-19 pandemic
According to the most recent statistics released by Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, more businesses have closed than opened year after year since the pandemic.
-
Winnipeg grocer closing after nearly 20 years
An independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is closing its doors.
Calgary
-
Police investigate shooting in Evanston
A man is in hospital after a shooting in Evanston early Thursday morning.
-
'I nearly died': WestJet employee and Spice Girls superfan dances with Mel C
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Dozens of new heat records set in Alberta Wednesday; temperatures moderate this weekend
More than two dozen communities in Alberta set new maximum temperature records on Wednesday including Airdrie, Edmonton, Drumheller, Brooks, Claresholm and Jasper.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Near 30 C today, with a cooldown coming soon
The peak of the heat wave is behind us, but it's still going to be hot today.
-
Out-of-control wildfire spurs evacuation order in northern Alberta
A wildfire evacuation alert for 700 Garden River residents has been upgraded to an evacuation order.
-
Interest rate cut hasn't led to rush of homebuyer demand yet: Royal LePage data
Despite expectations of lower interest rates prompting homebuyers to leave the sidelines, a new report says the Bank of Canada's quarter-point cut to its key interest rate last month did not lead to a rush in demand.
Vancouver
-
Fatal crash on Highway 99 shuts down northbound lanes in Surrey
A serious crash in Surrey on Highway 99 killed one person Thursday morning and shut down northbound traffic.
-
B.C. District of Wells issues evacuation order due to Cornish Mountain Wildfire
A new wildfire in B.C.'s central region has triggered an evacuation order for the northeast corner of the District of Wells.
-
B.C. to implement committee's suggestions on overdose responses at schools
A B.C. steering committee has identified early actions for post-secondary institutions to follow in the event of an overdose on campus.