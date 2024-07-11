LONDON
London

    • Serious but non-life-threatening injuries after crash

    OPP are investigating after a crash in Norfolk County. July 11, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened in Norfolk County.

    Crews responded to the scene on Highway 24 about 10 km north of Simcoe, and said one driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    According to police, Highway 24 is closed between Thompson road west and Concession 8.

    Drivers are asked to avoid the area — more information will be provided as it becomes available.

    OPP are investigating a crash north of Simcoe on July 11, 2024 (Source: Google)

