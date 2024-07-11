OPP investigation stretches from Huron to London, yields drug and weapons charges

An investigation initiated by the Huron OPP led them to a large seizure of drugs, weapons and cash on Tuesday.

The months long investigation led to a search warrant in London, and charges for two 22-year-old Londoners.

According to OPP, seizures included a firearm, ammunition, brass knuckles, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and more.

In total, police seized almost $20,000 in illegal drugs, $2,500 in property, and almost $1,500 in currency.