    • Home County Music Festival revived this summer

    London Brewing Co-operative, seen on July 11, 2024, will host a one-day Home County Music Festival event on Aug. 24, 2024. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London) London Brewing Co-operative, seen on July 11, 2024, will host a one-day Home County Music Festival event on Aug. 24, 2024. (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)
    The Home County Music and Art Festival has been revived for this summer as a one-day event at London Brewing Co-operative.

    Two stages will be set up Saturday, Aug. 24, featuring 10 musicians. The brewery and the Home County Folk League (HCFL) are currently in the process of curating the lineup.

    Gates will open at noon with live music will run from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Admission is 'pay-what-you-can.' 

    There will also be craft vendors and food trucks.

    “We are thrilled to work with London Brewing on this event,” said Paul Tomlinson, acting chair of the HCFL. “They have been partners in our festival beer garden for a number years, and co-hosted several events at their brewery. Our two organizations share the same community spirit, allowing us to work well together.”

    The festival had run for 50 years, but this year's edition at Victoria Park was cancelled for financial reasons.

    Organizers hope the scaled-down version can allow Home County to continue into the future.

