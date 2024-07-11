LONDON
London

    • Two vehicle collision in London halts traffic at Huron Street

    (Source: London Fire Department)
    Emergency responders are on the scene of a two vehicle collision at Huron Street and Befield Street this afternoon.

    According to the London Fire Department, Huron Street westbound is completely blocked at this time, and two people are being assessed by local paramedics. 

