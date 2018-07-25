

CTV London





Ottawa is investing $3.3 million for an infrastructure project at the London International Airport.

Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion made the announcement Wednesday at the airport.

The Greater London International Airport Authority is also contributing $3.3 million to the project.

The money will go toward removing and rebuilding the airport's Taxiway G, helping to improve the flow of goods and passengers, along with increasing safety.

An estimated 65 jobs will be created during construction.

"Our government recognizes that the transportation and distribution of goods are a vital part of our local, regional and national economies. From coast to coast to coast, small and medium sized businesses rely on it to provide Canadians with the goods and services they need. The investment announced today will make our transportation system stronger by addressing urgent capacity constraints at the London International Airport. It will foster long-term prosperity for the community, support tourism, and good middle-class jobs." said Ng in a news release.