London Innovation Challenge winners receive $40K each

Two companies were awarded $40,000 each through the fourth London Innovation Challenge from TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario.

With this years focus on the creative industries including, but not limited to television, film, music, and gaming, proposals, the London Innovation Challenge’s goal was to invest in, ‘People, Driving Properity, and Fostering Community’.

Broad Films plans to incorporate their full-service production company to help outside producers take advantage of lower regional tax credits in London while the video game company, Joydrop Ltd. plans to invest to build user their user feedback collection through their Game Slice Feedback Plugin Software.

Broad Films make their pitch at the TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario fourth London Innovation Challenge on November 23, 2023. (Source: TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario)“These innovative companies are not only advancing the synergy between technology and creativity but also empowering local creators to contribute to London’s economic property as a rapidly growing urban innovation hub,” shares Christina Fox, Chief Executive Office at TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario.

Both Broad Films and Joydrop Ltd. receive business advisory support from TechAlliance along with the monetary winnings.