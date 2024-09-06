London honours its veterans with downtown memorial banners

For the first time, London is honouring its veterans with multiple banners surrounding Victoria Park and London City Hall.

Some depict images of heroes who never made it home. Others display the faces of the lucky ones who did.

In life, some, including Tom Hennessy, were featured on CTV News London.

At 100, the wartime spitfire pilot walked 100 miles around Victoria Park to raise funds for younger veterans in need.

Now his image sits across the street leaving his wife, Joyce, overwhelmed.

"He's back," she said with emotion looking up at her late husband's banner. "I am thrilled and I am honoured."

London Branches of the Royal Canadian Legion are behind the memorial banner project. Thirty-three will remain on display through Remembrance Day.

Chair of London's Remembrance Day Committee Randy Warden with Joyce Hennessy, widow of veteran Tom Hennessy, on Sept. 6, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

"We were inspired by a number of the towns around London that had done it in the last couple of years. And I thought this was a magnificent way to remember our veterans," said Randy Warden, who chairs London's Remembrance Day Committee.

The number of veterans honoured is expected to grow in the coming years. Londoners can submit a request to have an image of a veteran displayed in 2025 here.

Warden is hopeful a strong response will create a powerful sight leading to the cenotaph, "So next year the objective is to grow that and hopefully line the parade route, for the Remembrance Day parade."

A banner of veteran Tom Hennessy. (Source: Submitted)

By placing the banners two months ahead of Remembrance Day, Joyce is confident Londoners will pause to learn more about those who fought for our freedom.

"And that's how we need to look at it for these men and women that have sacrificed, even if they didn't die in the war. They were changed for life," she said.

Looking up at her husband's banner, she reiterated how vital it is to remember veterans like Tom, "You were much more than you said you were. The fact that the people in London can see you and know you, matters to me. And I think it matters to a lot of us."