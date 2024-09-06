London honours its veterans with downtown memorial banners
For the first time, London is honouring its veterans with multiple banners surrounding Victoria Park and London City Hall.
Some depict images of heroes who never made it home. Others display the faces of the lucky ones who did.
In life, some, including Tom Hennessy, were featured on CTV News London.
At 100, the wartime spitfire pilot walked 100 miles around Victoria Park to raise funds for younger veterans in need.
Now his image sits across the street leaving his wife, Joyce, overwhelmed.
"He's back," she said with emotion looking up at her late husband's banner. "I am thrilled and I am honoured."
London Branches of the Royal Canadian Legion are behind the memorial banner project. Thirty-three will remain on display through Remembrance Day.
Chair of London's Remembrance Day Committee Randy Warden with Joyce Hennessy, widow of veteran Tom Hennessy, on Sept. 6, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
"We were inspired by a number of the towns around London that had done it in the last couple of years. And I thought this was a magnificent way to remember our veterans," said Randy Warden, who chairs London's Remembrance Day Committee.
The number of veterans honoured is expected to grow in the coming years. Londoners can submit a request to have an image of a veteran displayed in 2025 here.
Warden is hopeful a strong response will create a powerful sight leading to the cenotaph, "So next year the objective is to grow that and hopefully line the parade route, for the Remembrance Day parade."
A banner of veteran Tom Hennessy. (Source: Submitted)
By placing the banners two months ahead of Remembrance Day, Joyce is confident Londoners will pause to learn more about those who fought for our freedom.
"And that's how we need to look at it for these men and women that have sacrificed, even if they didn't die in the war. They were changed for life," she said.
Looking up at her husband's banner, she reiterated how vital it is to remember veterans like Tom, "You were much more than you said you were. The fact that the people in London can see you and know you, matters to me. And I think it matters to a lot of us."
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pakistani citizen arrested in Canada, charged with plotting terrorist attack in New York
A Pakistani citizen who resided in Canada has been charged with plotting a terrorist attack at a Jewish centre in New York City.
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick dies after collapsing outside Winnipeg courthouse
The Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has died after collapsing outside of the Manitoba courthouse Friday afternoon, according to multiple sources.
Woman who was denied a liver transplant, after review highlighted alcohol use, has died
Questions are being raised about the case of a 36-year-old Ontario woman who died of liver failure after she was rejected for a life-saving liver transplant after a medical review highlighted her prior alcohol use.
Montreal man given $664 fine for tying dog to parking meter while grabbing a croissant
A Montreal man who tied his dog to a parking meter while he entered a bakery is now facing a hefty fine for breaking a law he had no idea existed.
Canada-wide warrant issued for woman in fatal Toronto shooting
A 36-year-old woman is wanted for first-degree murder following a shooting near an after-hours club in Toronto earlier this month.
Molson Coors ends diversity, equity and inclusion policies, moves to 'broader view'
Brewing company Molson Coors says it is dropping its diversity, equity and inclusion policies and taking a 'broader view' in which all employees know they are welcome.
Selena Gomez is a billionaire
Selena Gomez can now add becoming a billionaire to her long list of achievements.
Teen girl charged with attempted murder after student set on fire at Saskatoon high school
A 14-year-old girl faces an attempted murder charge after a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and set on fire at a Saskatoon high school Thursday.
Victim of Vancouver stranger attacks had surgery to reattach severed hand: police
The surviving victim of a pair of stranger attacks in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday has undergone surgery to reattach his hand after it was severed in the assault, according to police.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.