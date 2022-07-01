'Walk of Gratitude': 100-year-old veteran in London, Ont. completes 100 mile walk for homeless vets

With his wife Joyce on his arm, Tom Hennessy left Victoria Park in London, Ont. to complete his 100-mile walk to raise money for homeless veterans.

“I exercise everyday, so I feel great right now,” said Hennessy, who was originally going to walk 100 kilometres, but changed it to a 100 mile walk.

Hennessy served in the Royal Air Force (RAF). He flew 200 hours in the famed marine Spitifire fighter over the combat theatres of the North Atlantic, England, Mediterranean and Italy.

Seventy to 80 years later, Hennessy decided to start walking to raise funds for homeless veterans.

Standing in front of the cenotaph at Victoria Park, he is thrilled that his campaign has surpassed $25,000.

“The fundraising is still going until November so people can still contribute,” said Hennessy. “I thank everybody who has helped. It’s a walk for a gratitude for this country, for what we have, and for the people that are here. It's saying thank you to veterans.”

Randy Warden, a Zone Commander with the Royal Canadian Legion (RCL) said Tom’s “selfless act” will aid many young veterans in dire need.

“The homeless veteran problem is perpetual, it’s ongoing. If we had every veteran off the street today, someone is going to run into challenges tomorrow,” Warden said.

Bruce Stock, a veteran and RCL member, helped Tom with the 100-mile walk.

“I think we all agree the public is ready for some good news, and Tom Hennessy’s Walk of Gratitude is good news in spades,” he explained.

It is fitting that the walk wrapped up on Canada Day, as Hennessy raved about his country.

“Canada Day is a day that I am so proud and lucky to be a Canadian,” he said. “It’s so safe, and this country is a jewel in the world. We have our problems, sure we do, but we work together. So that's what this is about, a walk of gratitude.”

He added he is unsure whether he’ll keep walking.

“This is enough for now,” Hennessy joked.

— With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine