London Health Sciences Centre welcomes first baby of 2024

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has announced that the first baby of the New Year has arrived!

Baby Belbeck was born at 1:07 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024, weighing 7lbs and 2 ounces. The baby is welcomed by parents Carrie and Brandon and older sister Isabelle.

The Belbeck family is enjoying this special time with their newborn and are unavailable to provide a comment.

To welcome the first baby of 2024, the pharmacist-owners of London and area Shoppers Drug Mart stores have donated a gift basket for the baby and their family.

In addition to the gift basket, the London Health Sciences Foundation is including a handmade baby blanket and the Children’s Health Foundation have included a baby onesie and a teddy bear for the first-born baby of the New Year.

LHSC welcomes over 6,000 newborns each year.