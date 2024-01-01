LONDON
London

    • London Health Sciences Centre welcomes first baby of 2024

    Members of LHSC Women's Care Team from left to right, Andrea Amato, Ceilidh Milmine, Missy Davidson, and Sydney Watson, posed with a gift basket the Belbeck family received on Jan. 1, 2024, after welcoming the first baby of the New Year. (Source: London Health Sciences Centre) Members of LHSC Women's Care Team from left to right, Andrea Amato, Ceilidh Milmine, Missy Davidson, and Sydney Watson, posed with a gift basket the Belbeck family received on Jan. 1, 2024, after welcoming the first baby of the New Year. (Source: London Health Sciences Centre)

    London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has announced that the first baby of the New Year has arrived!

    Baby Belbeck was born at 1:07 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024, weighing 7lbs and 2 ounces. The baby is welcomed by parents Carrie and Brandon and older sister Isabelle.

    The Belbeck family is enjoying this special time with their newborn and are unavailable to provide a comment.

    To welcome the first baby of 2024, the pharmacist-owners of London and area Shoppers Drug Mart stores have donated a gift basket for the baby and their family.

    In addition to the gift basket, the London Health Sciences Foundation is including a handmade baby blanket and the Children’s Health Foundation have included a baby onesie and a teddy bear for the first-born baby of the New Year.

    LHSC welcomes over 6,000 newborns each year.

