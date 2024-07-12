London fire crews continue to deal with stubborn hay fire

A massive hay fire kept London Fire Department crews busy Thursday evening and into Friday. The fire was stubborn but fortunately, there were no injuries.

Crews responded to the London Dairy Farm property on Old Victoria Road around 8:30 p.m. More than twelve hours after the fire started, flames could be seen pushing through the hay. Backhoes would turn it over and firefighters would pour water on it.

According to District Chief Peter Vandermeyden, "The initial concerns were that it didn't spread to any of the other buildings, particularly this one with the cattle."

The cows weren't impacted and didn't have to be moved.

Speaking to CTV News, Vandermeyden said another concern was the fire's proximity to support cables linked to a communications tower on the property, "We have crews from the communications company coming out to assess the damage. There's no danger right now to that collapsing or anything, but we do need to assess that. As far as the building, building's a total loss."

Video posted on social media by passengers in a vehicle travelling the 401 showed a wall of flames and the structure holding the hay was levelled.

Drivers looking south from the 401 saw a wall of flames on July 11, 2024. (Source: UnderwoodA398/X)

London fire crews went through three shift changes from Thursday evening into mid-morning on Friday, and expect they’ll be back on scene Saturday.

Vandermeyden said one of the goals is to move the hay away from the tower supports, "We're in the process of moving the hay with some loaders and removing it to a concrete bunker. We're going to soak it down and make sure the fire is out."

Hay and moisture always have the potential for spontaneous combustion. Firefighters have attended similar events at this location in recent years, most recently in March of 2023.

London fire officials said Thursday’s fire is suspicious but have requested an Ontario Fire Marshal's Office investigator to come in, with the damage estimate expected to be in the millions.