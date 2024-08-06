LONDON
London

    • Rainfall warning in effect for most of the region

    Rainfall warnings cover southern Ontario on Aug. 6, 2024. (Source: Environment Canada)
    A rainfall warning covers much of the region on Tuesday morning.

    Areas including London-Middlesex, Goderich, Bluewater, southern Huron County, Sarnia,-Lambton, Woodstock, Tillsonburg and Oxford County, could see local rainfall amounts upwards of 50 mm with isolated areas seeing as much as 75 mm.

    The rain and possible thunderstorms are expected throughout the day with the chance of pooling on roads and flash flooding in some areas.

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

     

    Tuesday: Cloudy. Showers at times heavy beginning early this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local amount 50 mm. High 20. Humidex 25.

    Tuesday Night: Showers ending this evening then clearing. Low 13.

    Wednesday: Sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.

    Thursday: Sunny. High 25.

    Friday: Sunny. High 26.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

