Rainfall warning in effect for most of the region
A rainfall warning covers much of the region on Tuesday morning.
Areas including London-Middlesex, Goderich, Bluewater, southern Huron County, Sarnia,-Lambton, Woodstock, Tillsonburg and Oxford County, could see local rainfall amounts upwards of 50 mm with isolated areas seeing as much as 75 mm.
The rain and possible thunderstorms are expected throughout the day with the chance of pooling on roads and flash flooding in some areas.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: Cloudy. Showers at times heavy beginning early this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Local amount 50 mm. High 20. Humidex 25.
Tuesday Night: Showers ending this evening then clearing. Low 13.
Wednesday: Sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.
Thursday: Sunny. High 25.
Friday: Sunny. High 26.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Accreditation pulled from De Grasse coach Rana Reider by Canadian Olympic Committe
The Canadian Olympic Committee says it has revoked accreditation from the coach of six-time Olympic medal-winning sprinter Andre De Grasse.
Combat brain fatigue with these top expert tips
Put your thinking cap on, people often hear — after all, that's what our brain is for and what many are paid to do. But a new study finds that people see a downside to such mental expenditures: Thinking can be a pain.
Human remains found inside a crocodile in Australia believed to be that of a 40-year-old tourist
Police said Tuesday human remains were found inside a large crocodile suspected of killing a tourist in Australia’s second fatal attack in about a month.
opinion Here are the best places to keep your emergency fund
You've likely heard the advice to start an emergency fund. But personal finance columnist Christopher Liew adds there are alternative options to keeping them in a regular a savings account.
Who is the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada?
Ashley Callingbull, a member of Enoch Cree Nation in Alberta, is the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada. Here's what she had to say to CTV News' Rachel CrowSpreadingWings about the significance of this win.
NEW Touching tribute pushing Ottawa paddler closer to her Paralympic dream
The Ottawa paddler is weeks away from her second Paralympics, and this time, a podium finish is well within her reach.
Is Singapore's housing model a realistic solution for Canada's affordability woes?
Singapore's housing model, where the government plays a dominating role in land ownership, property development, financing and other related aspects of society, has been held up numerous times as a path to affordability here in Canada.
Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
Elon Musk sues OpenAI and CEO, claiming betrayal of its goal to benefit humanity
Elon Musk is suing OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman over what he says is a betrayal of the ChatGPT maker's founding aims of benefiting humanity rather than pursuing profits.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.