    • London driving instructor wanted on sexual assault charges turns himself over to police

    Nedal Al-Louzi, 45 years old of London, Ont. (Source: Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service) Nedal Al-Louzi, 45 years old of London, Ont. (Source: Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service)
    Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service has confirmed that a London Ont. Driving instructor turned himself over this morning, following a warrant for his arrest issued on Tuesday.

    45-year-old Nedal Al-Louzi is a driving instructor for a London area driving school, charged with three counts of sexual assault.

    Al-Louzi has been released with conditions and has a court date in October to answer to the charges.

    Police have stated that they believe that there may be more victims that have yet to come forward, anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jason Cartwright with Strathroy-Caradoc Police Services. 

