LONDON, ONT. -- Like many local racers, Kris Lawrence has been dreaming about being able to get back behind the wheel.

"A lot of people are itching to get back on the track," says Lawrence, outside his race shop in southwest London.

He spent part of Tuesday morning working on his Pure Stock race car, knowing that he'll finally get his chance to compete on July 4 at Flamboro Speedway in Hamilton, Ont.

That race will be livestreamed with no spectators in the stands.

Normally before a race season he'd be soliciting sponsorships, but knowing that it's tough times right now, he thought he'd do something different.

"I was going to race no matter what, I figured I could help out businesses by reaching out to them and run their logo as free advertising," says Lawrence.

"Basically spread the word that local business are still struggling and make ends meet, and where we can we should support local."

So far, 31 businesses taken him up on the proposal, including Lambeth Pizza. It’s a gesture appreciated by people who normally are asked to give.

"People usually come in and ask can you sponsor my son or a team, " says Mostafa Elkhfif, owner of Lambeth Pizza.

"For now to get somebody to offer a free sponsorship , that's great. It feels good when you think about each other so it's very nice of them."

Lawrence says the plan is to get as many companies as he can to advertise on the three cars he is taking to the track.

"We have one white car and two black ones, and they are completely bare canvasses," says Lawrence. "I'm going to cover the hood and as much of the car to support local businesses."

Lawrence would typically be running every week at Delaware Speedway in Delaware, Ont. The local track is not open right now except for drivers to do testing and tuning on Monday and Saturday evenings.

Owner Jonathan Urlin is hopeful the province will move to phase three of pandemic opening, and allow spectators to watch live racing.

"Our intention is to create a racing program for the season, but not yet officially released weekly racing calendar," says Urlin.

His father Russ Urlin is maintaining the grounds right now, and the drivers practicing fees are helping cover any costs of the track.

"One of things with our venue being so large is that distancing will not be a problem," says Urlin.

"Not a strong business season, but that was never the goal for our family to be involved in this venue. It will never be about profits for us. Our intention is continue with streak of being longest consecutive motorsports venue in all of Canada, hope to have families come join us on that outdoor seating."

He isn't surprised that Lawrence is giving back, because he says that is typical in the sport of racing.

"It represents exactly the spirit of the motorsports community," says Urlin. "Competitors, promoters, race fans, sponsors and media we're all in this together."

Lawrence says he's only asking for one thing in return. It starts when spectator racing resumes.

"When we do get back racing with spectators this year or 2021, I'd like people to go to a track to see what we do...You just might like it."