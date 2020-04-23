LONDON, ONT. -- Tricar Group is donating $100,000 to the United Way’s Local Love Global Crisis community response fund.

The Tricar Group says the funds will be disbursed proportionally in the Southwestern Ontario communities where Tricar works and where they build with $50,000 to Elgin Middlesex, $35,000 to Guelph Wellington Dufferin, $10,000 to Sarnia-Lambton and $5,000 to Perth-Huron.

Vice President of The Tricar Group, Adam Carapella says now is the time for the community to come together to support those in need as a result of the pandemic.

"Building homes also means building communities and we are committed to helping uphold the health, safety and vibrancy within these communities," said Carapella.

The President & CEO of United Way Elgin Middlesex, Kelly Ziegner says it is reassuring to know that that they can rely upon the support of partners like the Tricar Group who share their commitment to supporting the most vulnerable through this crisis.

"Together with donors, agency partners, and other funders, we are creating a coordinated full-spectrum safety net in London, informed by the work of the Mayor’s Social Impact and Recovery Task Force," said Ziegner.

The Tricar Group says they chose to partner with United Way as they work closely with community partners and are able to identify and respond to the most urgent needs.

To learn more about the United Way Local Love in a Global Crisis community response fund, visit unitedwayem.ca/covid-19 (London) or perthhuron.unitedway.ca/community-resources/urgent-needs-fund (Huron-Perth).