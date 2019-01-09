

CTV London





Harley-Davidson is ready to release its electric motorcycle, the Livewire, and Rocky’s Harley-Davidson in London will be the first to carry the bike.

“The bike represents a radical new wave in motorcycle technology with significant community and provincial benefits,” says Jeff Duncan of Rocky’s.

The bike was first designed four years ago and unveiled in 2018 in Italy. It will be the first in a new portfolio of electric motorcycles.

The first orders are expected to be ready by August 2019.