A new letter obtained by CTV News is ruffling feathers in the city councillor's office at London city hall.

It stems from concerns raised by the "inside workers union" that councillors are circumventing the process to handle constituent complaints.

Signed by the mayor, City manager and President of CUPE local 101, the letter asks council members to stop sending emails directly to managers and front line staff to resolve constituent complaints.

Instead they are asked to follow a policy that directs calls for service and complaints to a "customer relationship management system.”

Alternatively, councillors are asked to direct constituents to the Service London website.

CUPE 101 President Steve Holland says he has already heard several council members are not happy about the letter, but its intent is to avoid a formal grievance.