It may have been known as a white elephant in the past but there's nothing peanuts about the London Convention Centre now.

According to information provided by the facility, it generated over $17.8 million worth of economic impact for the city last year.

That's from 306 events, attracting 112,712 people to walk through its doors.

The average convention delegate spends $321 dollars per day on such items like hotel rooms, food and shopping.

The building utilization rate of 72% is the highest figure since the Convention Centre opened in 1993.