London Cares Curb Hunger campaign underway

The London Cares Curb Hunger campaign has kicked off once again.

In partnership with the London Food Bank, the goal of the campaign is to collect food for people and families in need.

Londoners are asked to donate fresh food, non-perishable food, or make a financial donation during the campaign and the summer months — a traditionally slower period for donations.

“Through the London Cares Curb Hunger Campaign, we aim at providing fresh food to Londoners,” says Jane Roy, Co-Executive Director of the London Food Bank. “We try to make sure the food that’s collected is consumable and safe, which is why we urge people to donate food that is non-perishable and fresh.”

The London Cares Curb Hunger campaign is the longest running partnership of its kind in Canada.

In 2023, Londoners donated a total equivalent of 86,880 pounds of food, with even more fresh produce grown through the campaign’s Grow-a-Row and Adopt a Plot.

How to help between May 29 and Jue 8

Fresh Food Donations

Both fresh and non-perishable foods continue to be accepted at the Food Bank, located at 926 Leathorne Street.

Non-Perishable Food Donations

Non-perishable food donations can be left at your local fire hall or at participating grocery stores. Store locations can be found at londonfoodbank.ca/donate-food.

Financial Donations

Online donations at www.londonfoodbank.ca are the quickest way to help the London Food Bank acquire fresh food. Financial donations give the Food Bank the necessary resources to help reach London’s most vulnerable, including individuals and families living unsheltered.

Plant a Row, Grow a Row

Londoners can sign up to help Grow-a-Row for the Food Bank in their backyard or community gardens. Growing your own produce at home is a great activity for families and households, and any extra produce from your garden can be donated to the Food Bank.

Adopt a Plot

The London Food Bank now has on-site garden beds to grow vegetables for use in client hampers. Groups are welcome to sign up to adopt a plot of these gardens to help plant, raise, and harvest vegetables. Visit londonfoodbank.ca/adopt-a-plot for more information about this program.