London Cares Curb Hunger campaign underway
The London Cares Curb Hunger campaign has kicked off once again.
In partnership with the London Food Bank, the goal of the campaign is to collect food for people and families in need.
Londoners are asked to donate fresh food, non-perishable food, or make a financial donation during the campaign and the summer months — a traditionally slower period for donations.
“Through the London Cares Curb Hunger Campaign, we aim at providing fresh food to Londoners,” says Jane Roy, Co-Executive Director of the London Food Bank. “We try to make sure the food that’s collected is consumable and safe, which is why we urge people to donate food that is non-perishable and fresh.”
The London Cares Curb Hunger campaign is the longest running partnership of its kind in Canada.
In 2023, Londoners donated a total equivalent of 86,880 pounds of food, with even more fresh produce grown through the campaign’s Grow-a-Row and Adopt a Plot.
How to help between May 29 and Jue 8
Fresh Food Donations
Both fresh and non-perishable foods continue to be accepted at the Food Bank, located at 926 Leathorne Street.
Non-Perishable Food Donations
Non-perishable food donations can be left at your local fire hall or at participating grocery stores. Store locations can be found at londonfoodbank.ca/donate-food.
Financial Donations
Online donations at www.londonfoodbank.ca are the quickest way to help the London Food Bank acquire fresh food. Financial donations give the Food Bank the necessary resources to help reach London’s most vulnerable, including individuals and families living unsheltered.
Plant a Row, Grow a Row
Londoners can sign up to help Grow-a-Row for the Food Bank in their backyard or community gardens. Growing your own produce at home is a great activity for families and households, and any extra produce from your garden can be donated to the Food Bank.
Adopt a Plot
The London Food Bank now has on-site garden beds to grow vegetables for use in client hampers. Groups are welcome to sign up to adopt a plot of these gardens to help plant, raise, and harvest vegetables. Visit londonfoodbank.ca/adopt-a-plot for more information about this program.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Infant dies in ATV crash, N.S. RCMP says alcohol may be a factor
An infant has died and three others, including another child, were taken to hospital following an ATV crash in Forties, N.S., on Monday.
'Do not drive': Nissan warns Canadian drivers of explosion risk impacting 48,000 vehicles
Car manufacturer Nissan has issued a do-not-drive warning for some older vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators, due to the risk of explosion during a crash.
Charges against world's top golfer Scottie Scheffler dropped after arrest outside PGA Championship
Criminal charges against Scottie Scheffler have been dismissed, ending a legal saga that began with images of the world’s top male golfer being arrested and handcuffed in Louisville during the PGA Championship.
Canadians are eyeing moves to these cities for more affordable housing
Faced with elevated housing prices, half of Canadians in the country's largest cities are considering moving to places with more affordable housing.
'Scandals and secrets': On board the world's most exclusive private residential ship
It’s a floating city exclusively home to the 1 per cent, a playground for multimillionaires and billionaires that circumnavigates the world's oceans.
How Trump's hush money trial verdict could affect the 2024 election
Here is how three potential outcomes from the jury room ─ a guilty verdict, an acquittal or a hung jury ─ could affect the presidential campaign.
Tessa Virtue reveals she's expecting her first child. Here's what Canadians had to say
Canadian figure-skating icon Tessa Virtue is expecting her first child, she revealed via social media Tuesday.
An Iceland volcano starts erupting again, spewing lava into the sky
A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted Wednesday for the fifth time since December, spewing red streams of lava in the latest display of nature’s power and triggering the evacuation of the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.
'Are you driving?' U.S. man with suspended licence shows up on court Zoom call while behind the wheel
A Michigan man with a suspended driver's licence didn't appear to have thought through a recent court appearance made on video, joining the Zoom call while driving.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.